Who Are The Top 10 Highest-Earning Golfers In PGA Tour History?

Golf is a sport that brings in big bucks. Golfers who play on the PGA Tour end up making millions throughout the year in tournament money. Also, most of the PGA Tour purses are seven-digit figures. Especially, the signature events, which flaunt purses equal to the Saudi-backed circuit. Other than signature events, there are also events like the Players that have boosted their prize purse to $25 million for the past two years. Then, there are the four majors which credit the winner and top leaderboard golfers with hefty paychecks.

Some golfers who won the most tournaments in their careers rose on the PGA Tour money list, creating the first-ever billionaire golfer in history. Here’s a look at those incredible golfers who are in the top ten on the PGA Tour earnings list.

Top Ten Highest Earning Golfers On The PGA Tour

Tiger Woods: According to a report, Tiger Woods‘ career earnings stand at $120,999,166 after claiming 82 PGA Tour wins and 15 majors. His bank was also boosted by his 2022 PIP reward, which credited him with $15 million. Records also state that the golfer has had 198 top-ten finishes since turning professional in 1996. In addition to these, the golf legend boasts a record of three career grand slams on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy: Having a professional golf career that spans 17 years, Rory McIlroy made around $81,810,229 on the PGA Tour. His earnings were a reward for his 24 PGA Tour wins and 4 majors, including two PGA Championships, one US Open, and one Open Championship. The Irishman never won the Masters Tournament so he couldn’t complete his grand slam.

Jim Furyk: Coming in at the third place, Furyk’s PGA Tour earnings amount to $71,507,269. Other than a major, he has won around 17 titles on the PGA Tour and has had 188 top-ten finishes. His last triumph came in 2015 at the RBC Heritage, and since then, the golfer has been in a drought.

Vijay Singh: Singh’s career earnings amount to $71,281,216 after bagging 34 PGA Tour titles and three majors, including the Masters, which credited him with $828,000. His two PGA Championships won him with $540,000 in 1998 and $1.125 million in 2004. Singh’s last victory came in 2008 at the Deutsche Bank Championship, which contributed $1,260,000 to his bank account.

Adam Scott: The golfer came out victorious in 14 PGA Tour events and clinched a major title to take his PGA Tour earnings to $64,290,490. He also had 110 top-ten finishes on the tour, which added up to his career bucks. But most of his earnings came from the 2013 Masters triumph, which credited him with $1,440,000. In the same year, he also won the Barclays Championship, which again bestowed him with $1,440,000.

Justin Rose: The 2013 US Open winner is sixth on the money list. His major win added $1,440,000 to his total earnings, taking it to around $62,481,391 after clinching 11 PGA Tour titles. He also won the 2018 FedEx Cup title.

Jordan Spieth: Jordan Spieth has been a professional golfer for twelve years. In his career, he won thirteen PGA Tour titles, including three majors. His achievements finally took his PGA Tour earnings to $62,180, 604. Apart from his on-course wins, Spieth’s PIP earnings, which amount to $12.5 million, also contributed to going up on the money list.

Scottie Scheffler: The most consistent golfer on the PGA Tour currently, Scottie Scheffler, has relished four PGA Tour wins in 2024. Of late, he also won his second green jacket and took his career earnings to $61,258, 464. A huge influx of money came when he won the year’s fourth signature event, the Arnold Palmer Invitational, bagging around $4,000,000 in prize money. He then received $4,500,000 and $3,600,000 from his Players and Masters win. Lastly, his RBC Heritage win also credited the same amount as the Masters.

Jason Day: Jason Day has career earnings of around $59,384,085 after clinching thirteen PGA Tour wins and one major championship. Day’s earnings mostly benefited after the 2015 PGA Championship win, which credited him with $1,800,000.

Matt Kuchar: Matt Kuchar is tenth on the list with a total earnings of $58,849,967 from nine PGA Tour wins. His last triumph came in 2019 at the Sony Open.

While Tiger Woods thrives in terms of his career earnings, despite being consistently absent from the golf scene, his career earnings during his peak years still kept him in the top position. But Scottie Scheffler has won millions in prize money this year following his four PGA Tour triumphs. Given Scottie’s current form, the golfer is expected to earn more as the year proceeds and might go further up on the money list.