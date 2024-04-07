‘There Are Really No Weaknesses’: Adam Scott Praises Ludvig Åberg’s Steady Growth Ahead Of Masters Debut

The form and level of performance Ludvig Aberg has displayed since he turned professional in 2023 gives a feeling that he can become the next Fuzzy Zoeller and triumph in his debut Masters Tournament. Reflecting on the rise of Ludvig Aberg, PGA Tour pro Adam Scott is highly convinced that the golfer is the next golf prodigy. Scott said in an interview,

“There are really no weaknesses to see in his game. Looking at every area, it looks very complete already as a player…you see a guy like Ludvig come along you go: ‘Can’t miss.’ He has all the attributes to play at Augusta. He has all the attributes to play everywhere..”

The array of praises didn’t stop here; even the former Ryder Cup captain and two-time US Open winner Curtis Strange, didn’t hesitate to acknowledge Aberg’s gameplay.

“It looks like he has a way about him that can last years and years. He’s not going to wear himself out with living and dying with every move that he makes, rightly or wrongly…I think the world of his game, and we have a couple of guys like that now on tour. He’s a rookie, but he certainly could play well and, if he won there (Augusta) it wouldn’t surprise anybody, I don’t think.”

The amount of praise gathered from top-tier golf entities is a result of Ludvig Aberg’s performance in the 2023 Ryder Cup and following tournaments. His performances put him among the top favorites to win the Masters this year.

Ludvig Aberg’s Stellar Performances In 2023 That Might Get Him A Masters Win

Ludvig Aberg turned professional last year and won two tournaments from both the top men’s circuits in his debut appearances. He won the Omega European Masters in September 2023 with a two-stroke lead against Alexander Björk. Aberg’s final score stood at 19 under 261.

Following that, he rallied for another win on the PGA Tour and clinched the trophy at the RSM Classic by defeating Mackenzie Hughes by a four-shot margin. His display of wonders didn’t just stop here. Being a rookie at the Ryder Cup, he and his partner Viktor Hovland achieved the feat of defeating World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka. Ludvig Aberg won two of the four Ryder Cup matches for Team Europe and greatly contributed to their triumph at Rome. Thus, given his impressive performances, his chance at a win at Augusta National seems highly likely.