Ryan Fox Creates History, Becomes First Golfer To Score A Hole-In-One On No. 17 At The Players Championship

Ryan Fox did something that most of the golfers dream of at The Players Championship. He shot a sensational hole-in-one on the 17th which is considered the trickiest hole at TPC Sawgrass. But that is not all for the Kiwi golfer; he shot an eagle on the 16th hole becoming the first golfer ever to record two consecutive eagles in the PGA Tour flagship event history.

The four-time DP World Tour champ did not have a sweet start to his campaign on Thursday. He started his play in the back nine holes. The Kiwi shot a brilliant birdie on his second hole but followed with two bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes. Following this, he shot two consecutive birdies on the 16th and 17th holes.

As per the PGA Tour, he is the first player to shoot consecutive eagle on these two holes. However, Ryan Fox became the 15th overall player to shoot an eagle in the history of The Players Championship. Here’s a look at his sensation Hole-In-One on the 17th hole:

Where Does Ryan Fox Stand On Leaderboard Of The Players Championship?

The 37-year-old New Zealand-born golfer is yet to play his last four holes of front-nine at TPC Sawgrass. He has shot two birdies on the 11th and 4th holes. Also, he has carded three bogeys on the 14th, 15th, and 18th holes. Apart from these, he shot two consecutive eagles on the 16th and 17th hole.

As of now, Fox stands on T12 rank with three-under-par scores on the leaderboard of The Players Championship 2024. He is four strokes behind the current leader, Xander Schauffele. It will be interesting to see where the Kiwi golfer finishes after the end of the opening round.

Fox last won a tournament back in September 2023 at the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour. He is yet to record his first victory on the PGA Tour. If he manages to earn a victory this week at TPC Sawgrass, it will surely be a first for the Kiwi golfer.

Ryan Fox is paired with C.T. Pan and Kevin Streelman in the first two rounds of The Players Championship. He will next tee off at 2:24 p.m. ET on the tee no. 1 on Friday. It will be interesting to see how the 37-year-old plays in the second round at TPC Sawgrass.