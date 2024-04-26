‘Nice Cheese Pizza Is My Favourite Meal’: Rory McIlroy And Keegan Bradley Open Up About Their Personal Choices In Candid Q&A Session

In a candid Rapid Fire session with Golf.com, Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley went on to share snippets of their lives outside the greens. The PGA Tour pros expressed their thoughts on music, food, books, and other interests that they pursued when they weren’t constantly traveling for tournaments. In the fun Q&A round, the golfers were asked to pick chits from a bowl and answer accordingly.

The session started with Rory McIlroy sharing his favorite song, and without any further thought, the golfer named Taylor Swift’s ‘Blank Space’. The Irishman even added that he remembered every word of the song. Following that, Keegan Bradley was asked to choose his favorite bro to be paired with and he took Rory McIlroy’s name, who happens to be Bradley’s partner on the upcoming TGL team, Boston Common Golf.

Going forward in the interview, Rory McIlroy was asked to share about the last book that he read. He picked Paulo Coelho’s classic piece, ‘The Alchemist’, which he read over the weekend. In his next pick, Keegan Bradley was asked about his favorite meal and he said:

“Nice cheese pizza is my favorite meal.”

In the same Q&A session, Rory McIlroy was also asked to share his best sporting event experience as a fan. Surprisingly, McIlroy didn’t choose any golf event and named the trilogy fight between boxers, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder for the heavyweight title in Vegas. Keegan was quizzed about his favorite singer, and he named Noah Kahan, who grew up in the same place as Bradley.

McIlroy was then shot with a tricky question, where he had to name a favorite course that couldn’t be a tour stop. After a lot of contemplation, the four-time major winner chose Pine Valley. Similarly, Keegan Bradley was also confused when he got the question asking about his backup, aside from golf. Bradley bluntly stated that he didn’t keep one but finally revealed that he had thought of working at Boston Sports.

Then, a question came to both golfers about sharing their best memories with each other, and Keegan talked about his Ryder Cup appearance with McIlroy. The Irishman also shared the same sentiment and expressed how the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cup memoirs were close to his heart.

Finally, the rapid-fire ended with Rory’s story about his weirdest fan interaction. He narrated a story from the 2009 US Open at Bethpage when he was asked by a fan to cut his hair short, while the fan himself had pretty elongated locks. The video got a lot of comments from fans as they remarked on the duo’s intriguing lives outside of the sport.

Fans Enjoy Rory McIlroy and Keegan Bradley’s Q&A session

