‘That Was Really Helpful’: Keegan Bradley Credits Phil Mickelson’s Augusta National Scrapbook For Masters Insights

The upcoming Masters tournament is less than a week away. As several golfers gear up for the upcoming event, Keegan Bradley has revealed that his preparation involves guidance from none other than Phil Mickelson, the three-time Masters champion.

Bradley credited Phil Mickelson for providing him with a scrapbook that has rules written about the Augusta National golf course. The American professional golfer also stated how helpful it was to learn about certain putts and other tricks mentioned in the book.

Keegan Bradley said (via Mirror.co.uk):

“Phil Mickelson. He has this scrapbook where he writes down notes. He showed me that certain putts go the opposite direction and when the pin on 2 is on the back left, lay it up short right. That was really helpful.”

It is worth mentioning that Mickelson captured his first Masters title in 2004 and went on to win the prestigious tournament again in 2006 and 2010. He has documented valuable insights in this notebook which he provides to a few golfers during the Masters tournament.

Keegan Bradley Is Not The Only One To Receive Precious Advice From Phil Mickelson

Keegan Bradley was fortunate to receive valuable guidance in the form of a notebook from the 53-year-old golfer. But he is not alone. Matt Kuchar, who secured his best Masters finish with a T3 in 2012, also mentioned the insights he received from Mickelson, including details about the grass cut, in the same book.

“The differences in chipping and putting around the greens. He taught me to go out Wednesday because there’s areas that get cut differently on Tuesday than Wednesday and Wednesday from Thursday. Certain areas that you putt from and others you chip from and it was awesome to have Phil’s level of input.”

Lastly, Rickie Fowler praised Mickelson for the amount of knowledge that he has about Augusta National.

“The amount of knowledge [Mickelson] has around there is crazy. He’s got it all written down in a notebook.”

It will be intriguing to see how these three golfers perform and if they can secure their first Masters win at the upcoming tournament.