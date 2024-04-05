Keegan Bradley Reveals Unexpected Favorite Spot at Augusta National: “Secret Bathrooms”

February 3, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Keegan Bradley lines up his putt on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

What could be a golfer’s strangest location at a golf course? A side bush near the greens? Well, Keegan Bradley has the most unexpected favorite spot at the Augusta National Golf Club. The American golfer revealed that there are secret bathrooms that help him to get some time off the scene during the Masters Tournament.

During a recent Masters survey conducted by Golfweek, Bradley stated that there are secret bathrooms on the 11th and 13th tee. He called the place very calming, and he loves to go and sit there for a few seconds.

“This is going to sound strange but there are these secret bathrooms on the course. There’s one behind 11 tee and one as you are walking down 13 to the left. It’s a nice moment to get out of the scene for a second, take a breath, it’s very calming. I like to do that,” Bradley said.

With the Masters Tournament coming up in just a few days, the excitement among golf fans is at its peak. The biggest major of the year will finally have all the best players competing together on the same field. But does Bradley have a chance at a win?

How Has Keegan Bradley Performed In His Masters Tournament Appearances So Far?

The 37-year-old American had been one of the most sensational players the PGA Tour has ever witnessed. However, even though he won his first major title in his very first appearance (2011 PGA Championship), he has not performed quite well at the prestigious Augusta National Golf Club.

Keegan Bradley has played seven Masters Tournaments in his career and has missed the cut only on one instance. But winning is still a long shot for the Woodstock-born golfer as he has not yet recorded a single top-10 finish in this major tournament.

In 2012, he played at the Augusta National for the first time and finished T27 on the leaderboard. Then, the American played in this major tournament for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016. He recorded his best finish of T22 rank in 2015 during this period.

Bradley again qualified for the Masters after two years in 2019 and finished T43 on the leaderboard. Later on, he consecutively failed to qualify from 2020 to 2022. After the American qualified to play in 2023, he finished at T23 on the leaderboard.

At present, he is ranked 18th in the Official World Golf Rankings. So, he is eligible to play in the upcoming 2024 Masters. It will be interesting to see how he performs at the Augusta National Golf Club this year.