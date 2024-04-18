“Nothing’s Changed Certainly Not From My Side” – Nicolai Hojgaard’s Support Boosts Jon Rahm And Tyrrell Hatton’s Ryder Cup Prospects

Sep 30, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfers Tyrrell Hatton and Jon Rahm celebrate after a putt on the sixth green during day two foursomes round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Nicolai Hojgaard has extended his support to the 2023 European Ryder Cup teammates Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. Since the latter two have switched to LIV Golf, their future in the upcoming Ryder Cup events seems to be in dismay. However, the Danish pro has held no grudges against them and would open-heartedly accept them in the European team at the title defense at Bethpage Black in 2025.

While speaking to the National Club Golfer, Hojgaard stated that he had spent some time with Jon Rahm at the 2024 Masters. He added that the Spaniard has helped him a lot. The Danish golfer said,

“I don’t hold anything against him (Hatton). I spent some time with Jon last week (at the Masters), that was pretty cool, I haven’t seen him for a while. And to learn from him around a place he’s won and they say a specialist is very useful for me.”

Nicolai Hojgaard revealed that he, Jon Rahm, and Tyrrell Hatton still have a group chat. He added that they still share a great vibe and things have certainly not changed from his side.

“I could feel it going into the week and going into the back nine, obviously I had some very useful information from playing with Jon. We still have a group chat and it’s a good vibe and there’s joking around a little bit, but nothing’s changed certainly not from my side.”

Exploring Jon Rahm And Tyrrell Hatton’s Ryder Cup Record

Both Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have played three Ryder Cups for the European team. They participated in the 2018, 2020, and 2023 editions prestigious biennial event.

Jon Rahm has an overall record of 6-3-3. He has earned 2 points in fourball, 4 points in foursomes, and 1.5 points in the singles matches. Overall, he has earned 7.5 points for the European team in his career. In the 2023 edition, he returned with a 2-0-2 record.

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton’s overall Ryder Cup record stands at 5-4-2. He has earned 2.5 points in fourball, 2.5 points in foursomes, and 2 points in the singles matches. So, his total contribution to the European team is of 7 points, In the 2023 edition of the biennial tournament, he finished his campaign with 3-0-1.

Since Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton have joined the LIV Golf, their chances to play at the 2025 Ryder Cup in Bethpage Black have minimalized. However, they still have their DP World Tour membership. All they need to do is pay fines and play minimum required tournaments in a year to hold onto their membership cards.

Although the European team decided not to opt for any LIV Golfers in the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome, things may change in the future. So, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton might get a spot in the 2025 edition.