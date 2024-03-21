Ryder Cup Vice-Captain Doesn’t Understand Why Young Golfers Risk Their Careers To Join LIV Golf

Jun 18, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; Edoardo Molinari looks over the 13th green during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since LIV Golf started, it has lured in many golfers through lucrative deals. Recently, Ryder Cup vice-captain Edoardo Molinari voiced out that he was confused why “20 or 30-year-old” golfers risk their careers to make a switch to the Saudi-backed league.

Molinari was a statistic expert in Luke Donald’s winning European team in the 2023 edition of the prestigious biennial tournament. He has again been appointed as the vice-captain for the 2025 edition at Bethpage. The Italian golfer recently spoke with Gazzetta dello Sport and questioned young golfers about their choices to leave their careers behind.

“Honestly I don’t understand players who are 20 or 30 years old and risk throwing away their careers to go to LIV Golf,” Molinari said and then continued, “Of course, if they come to me and offer me 300 million, it would change my life but they haven’t come.”

Ryder Cup Vice-Captain Reveals This Golfer Rejected LIV Golf’s Good Offer

As Edoardo Molinari continued his discussion with Gazzetta dello Sport, he revealed that Danish professional golfer Nicolai Hojgaard rejected a good offer from LIV Golf. He highlighted that the 23-year-old Dane knew that if he played well, he would automatically earn money and have better chances to play in the majors.

“A few weeks ago I was speaking to Nicolai Hojgaard, who had a good offer but turned it down because he knows that if he continues to play well, he will still earn a lot of money but will be freer to make certain decisions and will be sure of playing the Majors.”

The Ryder Cup vice-captain continued to advise the younger generation of golfers and made a suggestion,

“It is difficult to say no in front of a lot of money, but if you make choices based only on money you risk regretting them a little. Tomorrow.”

Edoardo Molinari also spoke about the chances of Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton being part of the European Ryder Cup team in 2025 at Bethpage, despite them joining the LIV Golf League. He also feels that over the two years, they will figure out a way to allow them back.

Now, it remains to be seen what happens over the upcoming two years – if the Ryder Cup vice captain’s prediction does turn out true, or the LIV golfers get sidelined by the DP World Tour again for Bethpage in 2025.