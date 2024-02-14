Here’s The Top Golfers Who Could Jump Up Rankings After The Genesis Invitational

Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods during the R&A Celebration of Champions four-hole challenge at the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The upcoming Genesis Invitational could prove to be a great push for many top golfers in terms of Official World Golf Rankings. The tournament which is slated to begin on February 15 at Riviera Golf Course will feature 40 players from the top 50 in the world.

Apart from having an elevated $20 million prize purse, the upcoming PGA Tour signature event also offers massive world ranking points. Famous X user Nosferatu and self-proclaimed OWGR Guru have shared some of the golfer’s prospects to climb high in the rankings if they win the tournament this week.

If anyone from Matt Fitzpatrick, Brian Harman, and Max Homa wins the $4 million winner’s prize this week at Riviera Golf Course, they would jump to a career-high rank of fifth on the OWGR. Also, Sahith Theegala, who has been in impressive form lately and is ranked 20th in the world, could break into the top 10 in the world if he wins this week.

Let’s take a look at some top golfers who could climb high on the Official World Golf Rankings if they win the tournament:

1) Rory McIlroy

The popular Northern Irishman is currently ranked second in the world. If Rory McIlroy wins the Genesis Invitational, he will dethrone Scottie Scheffler from the top spot and become the new World No. 1 player in the OWGR.

Interestingly, McIlroy is the only player who could dethrone Scottie Scheffler this week at Riviera Golf Course.

2) Tiger Woods

The 15-time major champion will be making his first start of the 2024 season at the upcoming Genesis Invitational. If Tiger Woods manages to register his record 83rd PGA Tour title victory at Riviera Golf Course, he would climb around 850 spots to sit at 54th rank in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Woods has occupied the top spot in the OWGR for a record 683 weeks. But due to his deteriorating fitness, he has been out of the professional golf circuit resulting in him slipping too down in the World.

3) Ludvig Aberg

The young Swedish prodigy is already sitting on his career-best 11th rank in the Official World Golf Rankings. But if Ludvig Aberg wins his second PGA Tour title at Genesis Invitational, he would climb to World No. 5 place.

Ludvig Aberg has been sitting in the World No. 11 position from just 18 starts as a professional golfer. He could have broken Tiger Woods’ record, he had climbed to the current position in just one start less.

4) Viktor Hovland

The reigning FedEx Cup champion could regain his career-best ranking of third in the World if he receives the Genesis Invitational trophy from Tiger Woods this week. Viktor Hovland is currently ranked fifth in the World. Winning the tournament results in dethroning Jon Rahm from the World No. 3 spot on the OWGR.

5) Nicolai Hojgaard

The Danish origin golfer is rising up the ranks and is the newest addition to the PGA Tour. If Nicolai Hojgaard manages to win his first PGA Tour title at the Genesis Invitational this week, he would climb to career-high rankings of 11 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Now, all fans can do is wait and watch the upcoming Tiger Woods’ hosted Genesis Invitational. Who climbs higher on the Official World Golf Rankings will only be decided on Sunday when all four rounds are successfully concluded.