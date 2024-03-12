‘Only A Couple Of Players In The World…’: Fellow PGA Tour Pros Mesmerised By Scottie Scheffler After His Seventh PGAT Victory

January 5, 2024; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Scottie Scheffler lines up his putt on the third hole during the second round of The Sentry golf tournament at Kapalua Golf – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour golfers are awestruck by Scottie Scheffler’s seventh victory on the PGA Tour at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Scheffler was unsurpassed throughout the four days and retained his first position to finally win the trophy on Sunday with 15-under. Also, Scheffler was five strokes ahead of Wyndham Clark and six ahead of Shane Lowry.

Advertisement

All his playing competitors were high with praise for the winner and even Rory McIlroy joined the gang. Let’s see what the PGA Tour pros had to say about the recent PGA Tour signature event winner.

Shane Lowry

Lowry felt that even his best performance would have lacked in front of Scottie.

Advertisement

“There’s probably only a couple of players in the world that can live with him playing like that. Not sure I’m one of them. I was obviously just disappointed I didn’t put any pressure on him early…he showed today why he’s world No. 1”

Rory McIlroy

The four-time major winner bluntly stated that Scheffler’s ball-striking is indeed on another level.

“His ball striking is, honestly, on another level compared to everyone else right now. We knew if he started to hole putts, then this sort of stuff would happen.”

Then, he talked about the consistency of the golfer and how Scheffler’s performances are thoroughly above average, apart from those players who win an event and then vanish.

Advertisement

Wyndham Clark

Clark thinks that Scheffler has elevated the standard of the game, and that motivates him to get better with his putting skills.

“It would be borderline unfair if he starts putting really good. I never want to wish ill on anybody, but if he starts putting positive each week it’s going to be really hard to beat. But that’s good.”

Will Zalatoris

Zalatoris acknowledged the reason behind calling Scottie, the world no. 1. He thinks that Scheffler is a world beater, and on many levels in his career, he has performed wonderfully. Zalatoris also feels that Scottie’s performance overshadows the performance of others and it will take efforts to beat him.

Following the completion of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Players Championship will be commence this weekend and it is to see who comes out as the next victor.