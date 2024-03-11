The Players Championship 2024: Course History, Previous Winner, And Odds

The PGA Tour will now head to TPC Sawgrass to host its flagship event, The Players Championship 2024. This edition marks the 50th anniversary of the highest prize pursed event across the globe. The tournament commences on March 14 and will be played through the weekend concluding on March 17. It will have a massive prize pool of $25 million with the winner receiving $4.5 million as prize money.
Advertisement
The 144-player field for the upcoming event consists of star golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler. They will compete in a 72-hole stroke play format that will foresee a single cut after the end of 36 holes on Friday.
Course History And Previous Winners
The Players Championship 2024 event will be played at the Stadium Course of TPC at Sawgrass. It stretches over 7,245 yards and is a 72-to-par course. The course was designed by Pete Dye and Alice Dye back in 1980. It has a course rating of 76.4 and a slope rating of 155. American professional golfer Tom Hoge has a course record of 62 which he shot in 2023.
Advertisement
The Players Championship has successfully conducted 49 editions in the last 50 years. In 2020, the tournament was canceled after the end of the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only six players have won the tournament more than once in their career. Except for Jack Nicklaus, who has won thrice, all the other five players have won the tournament only twice.
Tiger Woods is the last player to win the tournament twice. He won the tournament in 2001 and 2013. Here’s a look at the last 10 editions’ champions:
- 2023: Scottie Scheffler
- 2022: Cameron Smith
- 2021: Justin Thomas
- 2019: Rory McIlroy
- 2018: Webb Simpson
- 2017: Kim Si-woo
- 2016: Jason Day
- 2015: Rickie Fowler
- 2014: Martin Kaymer
- 2013: Tiger Woods
The Players Championship 2024 Odds
Scottie Scheffler, who recently recorded a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has the best odds entering the TPC Sawgrass this week. He has +575 odds and is also the defending champion of the tournament. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has the second-best odds of +1300 to win the tournament for the second time this week.
Here are the best odds for The Players Championship 2024:
Advertisement
|Scottie Scheffler
|+575
|Rory McIlroy
|+1300
|Xander Schauffele
|+2200
|Patrick Cantlay
|+2400
|Viktor Hovland
|+2400
|Justin Thomas
|+2400
|Will Zalatoris
|+2700
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+2700
|Max Homa
|+3000
|Collin Morikawa
|+3200
|Jordan Spieth
|+3200
|Ludvig Aberg
|+3200
|Wyndham Clark
|+3200
|Shane Lowry
|+3200
|Sam Burns
|+3500
|Jason Day
|+4500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+4500
|Sahith Theegala
|+5000
|Cameron Young
|+5000
|Russell Henley
|+5000
|Tony Finau
|+5500
|Min Woo Lee
|+5500
|Sungjae Im
|+6500
|Corey Conners
|+6500
|Brian Harman
|+6500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|+7500
|Tom Kim
|+7500
|Byeong-Hun An
|+7500
|Si Woo Kim
|+7500
|Tom Hoge
|+7500
|Harris English
|+8000
|Adam Scott
|+8500
|Keegan Bradley
|+9000
|J.T. Poston
|+10000
A total of 42 unique players have lifted the prestigious trophy at TPC Sawgrass so far. It remains to be seen who lifts The Players Championship 2024 title this week. Will it be a new player or a repeating player? To know this, we can only hope.
Advertisement