The Players Championship 2024: Course History, Previous Winner, And Odds

Christiaan Bezuidenhout tees off on hole 18 during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Scottie Scheffler finished atop the leaderboard on the day at -14 with Min Woo Lee at -12 runner-up and Cam Davis at -10 in third. Bezuidenhout finished the tournament tied for 13th place.

The PGA Tour will now head to TPC Sawgrass to host its flagship event, The Players Championship 2024. This edition marks the 50th anniversary of the highest prize pursed event across the globe. The tournament commences on March 14 and will be played through the weekend concluding on March 17. It will have a massive prize pool of $25 million with the winner receiving $4.5 million as prize money.

The 144-player field for the upcoming event consists of star golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler. They will compete in a 72-hole stroke play format that will foresee a single cut after the end of 36 holes on Friday.

Course History And Previous Winners

The Players Championship 2024 event will be played at the Stadium Course of TPC at Sawgrass. It stretches over 7,245 yards and is a 72-to-par course. The course was designed by Pete Dye and Alice Dye back in 1980. It has a course rating of 76.4 and a slope rating of 155. American professional golfer Tom Hoge has a course record of 62 which he shot in 2023.

The Players Championship has successfully conducted 49 editions in the last 50 years. In 2020, the tournament was canceled after the end of the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only six players have won the tournament more than once in their career. Except for Jack Nicklaus, who has won thrice, all the other five players have won the tournament only twice.

Tiger Woods is the last player to win the tournament twice. He won the tournament in 2001 and 2013. Here’s a look at the last 10 editions’ champions:

2023: Scottie Scheffler

2022: Cameron Smith

2021: Justin Thomas

2019: Rory McIlroy

2018: Webb Simpson

2017: Kim Si-woo

2016: Jason Day

2015: Rickie Fowler

2014: Martin Kaymer

2013: Tiger Woods

The Players Championship 2024 Odds

Scottie Scheffler, who recently recorded a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has the best odds entering the TPC Sawgrass this week. He has +575 odds and is also the defending champion of the tournament. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has the second-best odds of +1300 to win the tournament for the second time this week.

Here are the best odds for The Players Championship 2024:

Scottie Scheffler +575 Rory McIlroy +1300 Xander Schauffele +2200 Patrick Cantlay +2400 Viktor Hovland +2400 Justin Thomas +2400 Will Zalatoris +2700 Hideki Matsuyama +2700 Max Homa +3000 Collin Morikawa +3200 Jordan Spieth +3200 Ludvig Aberg +3200 Wyndham Clark +3200 Shane Lowry +3200 Sam Burns +3500 Jason Day +4500 Tommy Fleetwood +4500 Sahith Theegala +5000 Cameron Young +5000 Russell Henley +5000 Tony Finau +5500 Min Woo Lee +5500 Sungjae Im +6500 Corey Conners +6500 Brian Harman +6500 Matt Fitzpatrick +7500 Tom Kim +7500 Byeong-Hun An +7500 Si Woo Kim +7500 Tom Hoge +7500 Harris English +8000 Adam Scott +8500 Keegan Bradley +9000 J.T. Poston +10000

A total of 42 unique players have lifted the prestigious trophy at TPC Sawgrass so far. It remains to be seen who lifts The Players Championship 2024 title this week. Will it be a new player or a repeating player? To know this, we can only hope.