The Players Championship 2024: Course History, Previous Winner, And Odds

Kunal Singh
Published

Players Championship

Christiaan Bezuidenhout tees off on hole 18 during the third round of The Players Championship golf tournament Saturday, March 11, 2023 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Scottie Scheffler finished atop the leaderboard on the day at -14 with Min Woo Lee at -12 runner-up and Cam Davis at -10 in third. Bezuidenhout finished the tournament tied for 13th place.

The PGA Tour will now head to TPC Sawgrass to host its flagship event, The Players Championship 2024. This edition marks the 50th anniversary of the highest prize pursed event across the globe. The tournament commences on March 14 and will be played through the weekend concluding on March 17. It will have a massive prize pool of $25 million with the winner receiving $4.5 million as prize money.

The 144-player field for the upcoming event consists of star golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa, and Rickie Fowler. They will compete in a 72-hole stroke play format that will foresee a single cut after the end of 36 holes on Friday.

Course History And Previous Winners

The Players Championship 2024 event will be played at the Stadium Course of TPC at Sawgrass. It stretches over 7,245 yards and is a 72-to-par course. The course was designed by Pete Dye and Alice Dye back in 1980. It has a course rating of 76.4 and a slope rating of 155. American professional golfer Tom Hoge has a course record of 62 which he shot in 2023.

The Players Championship has successfully conducted 49 editions in the last 50 years. In 2020, the tournament was canceled after the end of the first round due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only six players have won the tournament more than once in their career. Except for Jack Nicklaus, who has won thrice, all the other five players have won the tournament only twice.

Tiger Woods is the last player to win the tournament twice. He won the tournament in 2001 and 2013. Here’s a look at the last 10 editions’ champions:

  • 2023: Scottie Scheffler
  • 2022: Cameron Smith
  • 2021: Justin Thomas
  • 2019: Rory McIlroy
  • 2018: Webb Simpson
  • 2017: Kim Si-woo
  • 2016: Jason Day
  • 2015: Rickie Fowler
  • 2014: Martin Kaymer
  • 2013: Tiger Woods

The Players Championship 2024 Odds

Scottie Scheffler, who recently recorded a victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, has the best odds entering the TPC Sawgrass this week. He has +575 odds and is also the defending champion of the tournament. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has the second-best odds of +1300 to win the tournament for the second time this week.

Here are the best odds for The Players Championship 2024:

Scottie Scheffler+575
Rory McIlroy+1300
Xander Schauffele+2200
Patrick Cantlay+2400
Viktor Hovland+2400
Justin Thomas+2400
Will Zalatoris+2700
Hideki Matsuyama+2700
Max Homa+3000
Collin Morikawa+3200
Jordan Spieth+3200
Ludvig Aberg+3200
Wyndham Clark+3200
Shane Lowry+3200
Sam Burns+3500
Jason Day+4500
Tommy Fleetwood+4500
Sahith Theegala+5000
Cameron Young+5000
Russell Henley+5000
Tony Finau+5500
Min Woo Lee+5500
Sungjae Im+6500
Corey Conners+6500
Brian Harman+6500
Matt Fitzpatrick+7500
Tom Kim+7500
Byeong-Hun An+7500
Si Woo Kim+7500
Tom Hoge+7500
Harris English+8000
Adam Scott+8500
Keegan Bradley+9000
J.T. Poston+10000

A total of 42 unique players have lifted the prestigious trophy at TPC Sawgrass so far. It remains to be seen who lifts The Players Championship 2024 title this week. Will it be a new player or a repeating player? To know this, we can only hope.

