Fireballs GC Captain Sergio Garcia Unveils New Putter At LIV Golf Mayakoba

Feb 4, 2024; Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, MEX; Sergio Garcia of Team Fireballs during the final round of the LIV Golf Mayakoba tournament at El Chamaleon Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

Fireballs GC captain Sergio Garcia is in Mexico playing in the LIV Golf Mayakoba at El Chameleon Golf Course. Golfers usually keep changing their golf equipment from time to time in pursuit of perfection, and Garcia decided to up his game with his new addition. He was seen using an all-new Golfyr putter during LIV Golf’s inaugural tournament.

Advertisement

An Instagram page called Sporting Insights (username – @sms_on_tour) shared the first image of Garcia’s newest putter. The Golfyr putter Garcia used was ‘The Maker Premier – CHF 625‘. It is a mallet-styled putter with a Patented Carbonics Technology.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C25SVCQtTky/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Although there is not much information regarding Garcia’s new tool, it is engineered and produced in Switzerland, where the Golgyr brand is based.

How Has Sergio Garcia And His Team Fireballs GC Performed At LIV Golf Mayakoba So far?

The first tournament of the Saudi-funded league’s third season is being played at El Chameleon Golf Course. It has a field of 54 players with 13 teams and two individual wildcard players. The former Masters champion Sergio Garcia has completed two rounds and is heading up for the final round on Sunday.

Garcia is ranked solo fourth on the leaderboard after the end of 36 holes at LIV Golf Mayakoba. He started his campaign with a blistering round of 6 under 65 on Friday. His first-round scorecard had eight birdies and two bogeys. Later on Saturday, he carded a 1 under 70 round with the help of one eagle, two birdies, and three bogeys.

Sergio Garcia’s team Fireballs GC is ranked solo seventh on the leaderboard after the end of the first two rounds. They are two strokes behind sixth-ranked Rippers GC and hold a two-stroke lead against tied eighth-ranked teams, Majesticks GC and Cleeks GC.

The former Masters champion is the highest-ranked player from his team at the tournament. After Garcia, his Spanish compatriot Eugenio Chacarra is ranked solo 28th rank on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, the other two Fireballs GC players, David Puig and Abraham Ancer, are ranked T34 and T42, respectively.

Advertisement

Seeing Garcia’s first-round score, it seems that the new Golfyr putter has helped him immensely. Although he could not capitalize much in the second round, he would be hoping to use his golf equipment to the fullest on Sunday.