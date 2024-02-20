LIV Golf’s Young Gun Wins Asian Tour Event To Earn An Invite To The Open Championship

David Puig on the 2cd tee during the final round of the LIV Golf event at The Old White Course. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf’s David Puig recorded a victory on the Asian Tour has earned him a place at the Open Championship, which will take place at Royal Troon. Last week, the young golfer triumphed at the IRS Prima Malaysian Open and this event was a pathway into the field of the last major tournament of the season.

Before the Open Championship commences in July, 11 more tournaments will determine the players qualifying for the final major of the 2024 calendar. David Puig sealed his place with a two-shot victory which had back-to-back 62s on the weekend. The result was unexpected, given that the LIV Golfer struggled to get into the weekend, and made 18 birdies over the ending 36 holes. His concluding rounds were bogey-free and that helped him to go up on the leaderboard. So, how did the golfer cherish his hard-earned position?

David Puig is excited for the Open Championship

As Puig joined a press conference, the Spaniard reiterated how he struggled through the first two rounds, and then the result was nothing less than a treat for him.

“It feels great, weird feeling for sure. We almost missed the cut. I was kind of playing good, but I kind of messed up. We actually finished round two good, and the weekend was insane. I mean, 18 birdies, no bogeys, in 36 holes was unbelievable. And getting that Open spot is super cool. I came here for that.”

This was David Puig’s second triumph on the Asian Tour after the win at the International Series Singapore, a tournament that he won by five shots. The next qualifying event for the Open Championship will be the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Puig jumped to a career-high rank of 141st as a part of his Asian Tour triumph. He was ranked 2819th on the Official World Golf Rankings when he joined the LIV Golf. Thus, if he keeps proceeding in this manner, he could be in the top 100 and play in the PGA Championship. As of now, Puig does not qualify for the US Open or Masters through his rank.

Although LIV Golf has faced rejection from the OWGR board, its players are finding ways to get into the majors through other events. Thus, it is to be seen who is going to be the new installments in the field of upcoming events.