“Opposite of Smooth”: LIV Golf Starts Marketing With Jon Rahm But Fans Rain on Their Parade

Sep 29, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team Europe golfer Jon Rahm reacts as he walks up the 18th hole during day one fourballs round for the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf has started marketing its newest signee Jon Rahm on social media. The Spaniard’s recent video on the League’s X (formerly Twitter) in which he was seen showcasing his strong swing. The video has been garnering a lot of attention from the fans in the comment section.

Advertisement

While some fans were in awe of Jon Rahm’s sensational swing, some of them were not quite pleased with it. One of them stated that the Spaniard’s swing was “opposite of smooth” but acknowledged that it worked for him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MrFinance1924/status/1746903763875467642?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another fan criticized Jon Rahm’s decision to switch to LIV Golf. He said that the league was having enough money flowing inside their dynamics but nobody watched or cared about it.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Amv4187/status/1746940638212366712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One fan stated that the Spaniard never had a smooth swing yet it has always worked for him.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mstanley88/status/1746916114289045734?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There was a fan who had a similar opinion stating that Jon Rahm does not have a smooth swing but added that it was short and quick.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Blackadder04181/status/1746903028165193765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Let’s take a closer look at some of the comments from the fans:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/rosesareredson/status/1746932919023571263?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Wolfmots/status/1746926752880845150?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Blackadder04181/status/1746903028165193765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BigGuyRye/status/1746920407872205024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/IlSufan/status/1746903334991134765?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TSwGlYQp1uNYKLg/status/1746958370408444240?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

When is Jon Rahm Expected To Make His LIV Golf Debut?

As per the LIV Golf’s official announcement, Jon Rahm is expected to have a new team to captain. This means there will be 13 teams instead of 12 this season in 2024.

The first LIV Golf tournament is starting on February 2, 2024, with the first tournament being scheduled at El Camaleón Golf Course in Mayakoba. It will be the second year in a row that Mayakoba will be hosting the opening event of the season of the Saudi-backed league.

Jon Rahm will certainly make his debut at Mayakoba with his new team and players. As per reports, LIV Golf is targeting Caleb Surratt, one of the top amateur golfers, and the 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark to join the new team.

With the form that the Spaniard is currently carrying, he would certainly be a favorite at LIV Golf Mayakoba. And if he wins the tournament, he will certainly gain more attention than ever.