Looking Back At Odell Beckham Jr’s Luxurious Car Collection as He Signs Another Multi Million Dollar Deal

Odell Beckham Jr may not be a star receiver anymore, but he was still good enough to get another one-year-long contract from the Dolphins. Throughout his career, he has played for the Giants, Ravens, Rams, and Browns and has managed to get $98.6 million worth of dough as per Spotrac. However, his actual net worth is estimated to be around $40 million.

Given his penchant for luxury cars, he has dropped a big bag on them during his 10-year NFL career. One of his most prized possessions is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

As per Vip Fortunes, OBJ has an orange Cullinan with black rims custom 26-inch Forgiatos, and an insane speaker setup. This whip cost him somewhere from $4,500,00 to half a million. However, the most interesting and stunning feature is the presence of a bauble: a chrome figurine of The Catch. It is also fitted with a Twin-turbocharged 6.75L V12, 571 horsepower engine, and 8-speed automatic transmission. Capable of going 0-60 in 5 seconds at a top speed of 155 mph.

Lamborghini Urus

Urus, another custom vehicle is fitted with a full Novitec widebody kit as well as a carbon fiber hood, imported from Germany. Fitted with a 900-horsepower engine along with Armytrix exhaust and sports cats. The car has staggered velos blue multi-piece wheels that go well with a fully blue interior. This one can go 0-62 in just 3.1 seconds.

It comes with a 4.0L Twin-turbo V8, 641 horsepower engine, and 8-speed automatic transmission. These wheels cost him $35o,000.

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Another jewel in his fleet of cars is another white Rolls-Royce equipped with rose gold accents wheels, on the badging, and the consoles. The car is the brand’s highest-selling locomotive because of its feasibility and security. Wraith has a 6.6L Twin-turbo V12 624 horsepower engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. With a top speed of 155 mph, it can go from 0-60 in 4.9 seconds.

That’s why OBJ keeps two of these whips, despite each car costing around $330,000.

Mercedes CLS 63 AMG

Finally, a Mercedes though this one is also a top model. It’s matte black color and red rims catch the eye of any passerby. It is also fitted with a staggering sound system covered in Louis Vuitton enclosure and the windows are all hued. This ride also has Supreme floating center caps in Pirelli tires, custom-painted brakes, and custom-painted accents. This one saved him some money and is valued at only $150,000.

Beckham also developed a taste for Super Cars such as Ferraris. He has an insane collection of Ferraris.

Odell Beckham Jr and his Super Cars

As per Celebrity Cars, the first supercar in his collection is a yellow convertible F8 spider that costs $300,000. Another Ferrari sitting in his garage is the sleek Gray F12 Berlinetta, valued at around $320,000. Another whip is the McLaren 720s with a 720 horsepower engine. This one too costs $300,000.

Finally another Mercedes in his collection- the Mercedes AMG GTS with pearl white exterior paint. It also comes with a 4.0L Twin-turbo V8 503 horsepower engine and a 7-speed automated manual transmission. This one cost him $129,900.

OBJ might be thinking of buying another one of these luxurious whips after signing another contract with the Dolphins.

Odell Beckham Jr Contract Details

After being released by the Ravens when his one-year contract was up, the Dolphins added him to their squad for a year. As per Spotrac, he signed a $3,000,000 contract, all guaranteed.

Odell will be the WR3 in that stacked Miami’s receiving room spearheaded by Tyreek Hill with Jaylen Waddle being in the role of WR2. He could be a good target on long balls, a role he played during his time with the Ravens.

One could argue that they didn’t need a new wideout, especially one who has reached 1000 yards in many seasons. But the time to achieve that elusive Super Bowl is running out for the Dolphins and adding an experienced Super Bowl winner for just $3 million is not a bad deal but it sure reeks of desperation.