Analyst Dismisses Dak Prescott For Not Being Worth a Jared Goff Deal

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) reacts during the first half against the Green Bay Packers for the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott is entering his ninth season with the team and also the final year of his four-year contract. While other leading quarterbacks such as Lion’s Jared Goff and Falcon’s Kirk Cousins have had a big payday recently, the Cowboys are yet to announce Prescott’s extension. However, NFL critics and fans alike are building up their theories on how much the Cowboys’ QB is worth.

Prescott is undoubtedly a leading quarterback in the league, but he hasn’t had a successful run in the postseason since joining the Cowboys in 2016. FS1 Speak’s co-host James Jones is concerned and believes Dak Prescott isn’t worth the kind of deal Jared Goff got with the Detroit Lions. Instead, according to Jones, “Prescott should get Kirk Cousins money.”

Atlanta Falcons signed a four-year, $180 million contract with Kirk Cousins in March 2023. On the other hand, Jared Goff has recently signed a massive four-year, $212 million extension with the Detroit Lions. However, Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million contract extension, still James Jones doesn’t see him earning more than Cousins, even if the Cowboys extend his contract.

Dak Prescott, was in the race of winning the MVP last season, as he led Dallas to a 12-5 winning record. However, he threw two costly interceptions in the Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers, leading his team to a 32-48 defeat.

Jones argues that Prescott’s contract can’t be compared to Jared Goff’s. Goff led the Lions to the 2023 NFC Championship game, despite being underdogs all season. Prescott, on the other hand, has never taken the Cowboys to a conference game in his entire career. He has made the playoffs five times in eight seasons but hasn’t won more than one game in each postseason.

Cowboys Fans Want Super Bowl Results from Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys won their last Super Bowl game in 1996, and since then the Cowboys fans have been waiting patiently for 27 years. Fans are also tired of seeing their team struggle in the postseason. Many agree with James Jones and don’t want Prescott to get a lucrative deal with the Cowboys until he leads the team to success.

A fan stated, “I been a Dallas fan my whole live we ain’t win a superbowl since I was 9 I don’t think he deserves anything until he at least get to the superbowl”

Another one wrote, “I’m a Cowboy 4 Life, but I agree percent.”

A social media user commented, “Sure but not from the cowboys lol that’s a death sentence for the cowboys if they extend him”

A different one mentioned, “Damn I’m glad someone else said it for me wow Goff does not get his respect face “

Someone else expressed, “This my team but I Agree and he should stop asking for that type of money..Maybe he’s a Quarterback that needs more help than others!! Leave some money for more skilled Players ‍♂️”

For the last three seasons, the Cowboys have had back-to-back 12-5 records in the regular season. But it’s the same story as Prescott and his team choke in crucial games. The Cowboys are still trusting Dak Prescott to lead them to a Super Bowl win next season. However, if he fails, there’s a high chance they will move on from Dak Prescott.