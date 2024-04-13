Patrick Reed Emphasizes Patience And Seizing Opportunities At Augusta Despite Windy Conditions

The weather conditions at Augusta National have been disrupting gameplay since the very first day. But Patrick Reed plans to battle the situation in a calm and composed manner.

“I think the key to this golf course is patience. It’s going to one of those, it’s just going to be a grinding day. You got to get through the day, be patient and tear it up on the opportunities you get,” said Patrick Reed.

Owing to the windy conditions at the tournament, the tee times were pushed back to 3:30 pm due to heavy rain, which would mean that the first batch of golfers wouldn’t be able to tee it up until 2 pm. The rain continued throughout the night and the weather wasn’t suited to withhold any tournament. The tournament was suspended due to bad weather and commenced on Friday with 27 players lined up to finish their holes who couldn’t due to lack of light on Thursday.

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy‘s tee time was at 6:12 pm and Tiger Woods‘ revised time was 8:54 pm. Also, Patrick Reed wasn’t able to complete the first round by Thursday and the match was pushed to Friday. Despite all the hindrances, Patrick Reed successfully finished in the T15 spot with a 2 under score. This isn’t the first time Patrick has played at the Masters Tournament.

Patrick Reed’s Previous Masters Performances

The LIV golfer made his debut at Augusta National in 2014 and after that, he has appeared in ten editions of the Masters Tournament, of which he made the cut in eight. In 2014, Reed failed to make the cut with 73 and 79. But in 2015, he successfully finished in the 22nd position. Then in the following years, in 2016 and 2017, he finished at T49 in the former and missed the cut in the latter.

His most recognised performance was in 2018, when Reed shot 69, 66, 67, and 71 to achieve the coveted title. The golfer landed at T36 in 2019, T10 in 2020 and T8 in 2021. For 2022 the golfer settled for T35, and an excellent T4 last year.

Patrick’s odds of winning this year have been estimated to be +6600, and considering his remarkable performance last year, the golfer surely stands a chance to wear the green jacket.