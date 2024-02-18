PGA Tour Gives YouTube Golf Content Creators A Chance To Compete For A Sponsor’s Exemption

The PGA Tour is all set to provide YouTube golf content creators an opportunity to earn a sponsor’s exemption at the new Myrtle Beach Classic scheduled in May 2024. The Visit Myrtle Beach, alongside the Golf Tourism Solutions, will be hosting a 16-player match in an 18-hole shootout in early March. The event is titled as ‘The Q’ and will be played at Myrtle Beach.

Advertisement

As per reports, a total of eight prominent YouTubers will be teeing up at the coming event and will also make content for their respective channels. The winner of the shootout match will earn an outright entry to the debuting Myrtle Beach Classic.

Also, the PGA Tour has announced that a 90-minute documentary video of ‘The Q’ at Myrtle Beach will also be shot and will be uploaded on the Play Golf Myrtle Beach YouTube channel on April 23.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MyrtleBeachGolf/status/1758506532566708334?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Who Is Expected At The PGA Tour’s Upcoming The Q At Myrtle Beach?

The recent PGA Tour press release has also shared the 16-player field for the upcoming qualifier for the new Myrtle Beach Classic. The field consists of eight renowned golf content creators. Interestingly, the Tour has also released the eligibility criteria stating that all the players, either professional or amateur, must have the required tournament regulations checklist. They must also handicap of 0.0 or better which is approved by USGA.

The Q field has some big-name YouTube content creators such as Peter Finch who has 1.25 million combined subscribers and followers across his social media platforms. The “Fore Play” podcast member Dan Rapaport, member of Good Good Golf Luke Kwon, and famous golf influencer Grant Horvat are also on the field.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Top100Rick/status/1758518363649970580?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Take a look at the field of upcoming The Q at Myrtle Beach:

Advertisement

Matt Atkins

George Bryan IV

Jay Card III

Morgan Deneen

Peter Finch

Grant Horvat

Luke Kwon

Micah Morris

Turk Pettit

Dan Rapaport

Scott Stevens

Nick Stubbe

Tyler Watts

Jamie Wilson

Mason Nut or Cole Lantz of “BustaJack Golf”

The winner of the 16-player field at The Q will receive a sponsor’s exemption at the Myrtle Beach Classic. It is a really smart move by the PGA Tour to lure YouTube creators to their event to grow their young audience. It will be really intriguing to see which among these stars gets a ticket to the newest Tour event scheduled in May 2024.