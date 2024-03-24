PGA Tour Pro Gets WD At The Valspar Championship After Snapping Club In Half Angrily

PGA Tour pro Justin Lower’s club-snapping incident in the opening round of the Valspar Championship is still garnering attention. The former University of Akron star had a devastating round of 6 over par 77 on Thursday after which he withdrew from the tournament before the second round on Friday.

The 34-year-old American did record a terrific tied-for-third finish at the Mexico Open. However, ever since then, he has missed the cutline in two out of the three starts. This certainly forced him to react angrily at the Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

PGA Tour Communications shared the update that Lower had left the tournament before the second round.

After playing his final hole at the Copperhead Course, Justin Lower was leaving the bunker of the 18th hole. As he walked off the bunker, he stepped onto his wedge and snapped it in two.

How Has Justin Lower Performed On The PGA Tour In The 2024 Season?

Despite being on the PGA Tour for the third consecutive year as a full member, Lower is yet to record his first victory. He has made 73 starts in his career so far and has finished inside the cutline in 41 of them. The 34-year-old American has six top 10 finishes, with two of them being top 5 finishes.

Justin Lower’s best finish on the PGA Tour came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta earlier in the 2024 season. However, his performance in any other events has not been up to the mark. He started with a poor campaign at the Sony Open in Hawaii where he finished T74 on the leaderboard.

In the very next tournament, the American golfer finished T39 on the leaderboard of The American Express. This was followed by T43 and T53 rank finish at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open, respectively, After recording his career-best finish at Vidanta, Lower had been suffering a downfall season.

Justin Lower missed the cut at the Cognizant Classic and The Player Championship. After withdrawing from the Valspar Championship, he will surely hope to gain some form and work on his game.