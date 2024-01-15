Where is the American Express Golf Tournament Played? From PGA Stars to Prize Money Everything You need to Know

January 7, 2023; Maui, Hawaii, USA; Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort – The Plantation Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour is moving forward with the third tournament of the year, the American Express 2024, after the successful conclusion of the Sony Open 2024. The upcoming tournament will be held at three courses on the PGA West grounds of La Quinta, California. It will begin on January 18, Thursday, and conclude on January 21, Sunday.

The American Express has a field size of 156 players. 22 out of the top 50 players from the Official World Golf Rankings will be participating in the next PGA Tour event. Defending champion Jon Rahm will miss the tournament as he has joined the LIV Golf League and is ineligible to participate.

Current World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, reigning US Open Champion Wyndham Clark, 2021 Players Championship winner Justin Thomas, and last Ryder Cup participants such as Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, and Robert McIntyre are some notable names in the field of the American Express 2024.

Other top stars such as Sam Burns, Billy Horschel, Shane Lowry, Tony Finau, Kevin Kisner, Charley Hoffman, and Zach Johnson will also be seen at the three courses of PGA West grounds of La Quinta, California this weekend.

What is the Prize Money Breakout Of The American Express?

The third PGA Tour event of the year will have a prize purse of $8,300,000 million. The winner of the tournament will receive a paycheck worth $1,512,000. He will also get 500 FedEx Cup points and 60 points on the Official World Golf Rankings. He will also be exempted from the Tour for the next two years and will earn an invite to the 2025 edition’s Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, The Players Championship, and The Sentry.

The American Express will follow a similar 72-hole format and a one-time cut will be made on the field after the end of the first two rounds. Only the top 65 players, including ties, will enter the weekend play and they will be eligible to earn bits and pieces of the left-out prize purse.

Let’s take a detailed look at the prize money breakout for American Express:

1 – $1,512,000

2 – $915,600

3 – $579,600

4 – $411,600

5 – $344,400

6 – $304,500

7 – $283,500

8 – $262,500

9 – $245,700

10 – $228,900

11 – $212,100

12 – $195,300

13 – $178,500

14 – $161,700

15 – $153,300

16 – $144,900

17 – $136,500

18 – $128,100

19 – $119,700

20 – $111,300

21 – $102,900

22 – $94,500

23 – $87,780

24 – $81,060

25 – $74,340

26 – $67,620

27 – $65,100

28 – $62,580

29 – $60,060

30 – $57,540

31 – $55,020

32 – $52,500

33 – $49,980

34 – $47,880

35 – $45,780

36 – $43,680

37 – $41,580

38 – $39,900

39 – $38,220

40 – $36,540

41 – $34,860

42 – $33,180

43 – $31,500

44 – $29,820

45 – $28,140

46 – $26,460

47 – $24,780

48 – $23,436

49 – $22,260

50 – $21,588

51 – $21,084

52 – $20,580

53 – $20,244

54 – $19,908

55 – $19,740

56 – $19,572

57 – $19,404

58 – $19,236

59 – $19,068

60 – $18,900

61 – $18,732

62 – $18,564

63 – $18,396

64 – $18,228

65 – $18,060

The American Express 2024 is certain to see a new champion this time because Jon Rahm has already been omitted from the field due to his new alliance with LIV Golf. The full-field PGA Tour event will surely be a delight for fans.