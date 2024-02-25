Here’s All The Perks The Winner Of Mexico Open Gets

Tony Finau hits his tee shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the The American Express golf tournament at PGA West Dye Stadium Cours. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Mexico Open is one of those PGA Tour events that offers multiple perks to its winner. The prize purse of the tournament is $8.1 million and the winner gets $1.458 million in prize money. Interestingly, it is also the gateway to the signature events.

The tournament has an 80-year-long history and is currently played at Vidanta Vallarta. The first edition of the event was played back in 1944 and was held at Club de Golf Chapultepec. It has been part of multiple tours such as Challenge Tour, Nationwide Tour, and PGA Tour Latinoamérica. In 2022, it was moved to the PGA Tour and became an official event with a prize purse of $7.3 million.

Winning a tournament with such a huge history is impeccable. So, here are some perks that the winner of the Mexico Open gets:

PGA Tour Exemption

All the events on the US-based tour offer its winner a two-year exemption. However, that does not mean the exemption is limited to two years. If a player wins another tournament on the tour a year will be added to his exemption (with a maximum limit set to five years).

Points on OWGR and FedEx Cup

The field rating for the Mexico Open is 180 and hence it offers a respectable pile of world ranking points to its winner. A decent sum of 31 OWGR points is rewarded for winning the Vidanta Vallarta.

Also, the winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points which will certainly help him to rank better for the postseason playoff events.

Entry To Two Majors

A win at Vidanta Vallarta means that the winner will get invited into two of the major tournaments. He will only receive the benefits if he is not exempted by any other eligibility criteria. The Masters and the PGA Championship are the two majors that the winner will get exempted from.

Entry To The Players Championship

If tee time at two majors was less for a win, the winner of the Mexico Open will also get invited into The Players Championship. The prestigious tournament, which is considered the unofficial fifth major, offers a huge $25 million prize purse and 80 OWGR points.

Invites To All Remaining Signature Events

Despite three Signature events already concluded, the winner of the Mexico Open will receive invites to all the other left events of the season. Getting entry into these events is a huge thing for a golfer. After all, these tournaments offer huge prize money, OWGR points, and FedEx Cup points.

Massive Prize Money and Prestigious PGA Tour Title

Adding the Vidanta Vallarta event trophy to his cabinet is really great for the golfer. Since it is a national open, the prestige of winning it becomes even bigger. Interestingly, the trophy is not the only thing that the winner will receive from winning the Mexico Open. He will earn a massive $1.458 million prize money paycheck from the $8.1 million prize purse.

After 54 holes, Jake Knapp is leading the table and will enter the final round with a four-stroke lead. So, it is to be seen who will lift the title on Sunday at the Vidant Vallarta.