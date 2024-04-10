‘Prepared To Handle Whatever Comes My Way’: Brian Harman Shares Approach To Augusta National Ahead Of Masters 2024

Brian Harman is looking to clinch another major victory at the Masters this year. The American professional golfer recently disclosed how winning the 2023 Open Championship and subsequently experiencing his inaugural Ryder Cup amidst intense pressure has thoroughly prepared him for any kind of challenge that comes his way.

Advertisement

According to Harman, he is prepared to deal with anything. He mentioned that he performs to his best abilities when there are pressure-packed situations.

Brian Harman said (GolfWeek):

Advertisement

“I feel as though I’m more prepared to handle whatever comes my way. Winning The Open and then the Ryder Cup, just these pressure-packed situations, and I’ve seen myself perform pretty well under that pressure. I may not execute under certain situations, I might just miss a golf shot, but I would like to think that the pressure wouldn’t get to me quite as bad as it may have at some point.”

Brian Harman also shared that his participation in the Valero Texas Open was crucial preparation for the Masters, as the challenging nature of the TPC San Antonio golf course honed his skills for the rigors ahead. The golfer achieved a commendable T25 position on the leaderboard and is eagerly anticipating his next appearance at the Masters.

How Many Times Has Brian Harman Played in The Masters And His Odds At A Win?

Brian Harman has participated in five Masters tournaments so far and has made the cut in two of them. In his first appearance in 2015, the golfer failed to make the cut. However, he took the T44 spot on the leaderboard in his second appearance at the 2018 Masters.

Harman’s best performance in the Augusta event came in 2021 when he finished the tournament in the T12 position. In his last two appearances during the 2022 and 2023 years, the golfer was unable to reach the cutline and hence was forbidden to advance to the weekend rounds.

Although the three-time PGA Tour winner has not yet secured a victory in the Masters, he has made a name for himself on the tour and amassed a significant amount of earnings. Since joining the PGA Tour in 2012, Brian Harman has pocketed $36,167,928 official prize money from all the events that he took part in. His net worth is more than $10 million as of 2024. With him being in amazing form, his odds of ending in the top 10 are very strong.