‘Still Searching For That Perfect Preparation Method’: Hideki Matsuyama Intensely Prepares For Potential Second Masters Title

Mar 9, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Hideki Matsuyama plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Hideki Matsuyama is working harder towards achieving his second Masters tournament title, as the event draws closer. The Japanese professional golfer first clinched victory in April 2021 over Will Zalatoris by a single-stroke margin.

Now Matsuyama is striving to achieve the feat again as he described how he is searching for a perfect preparation method. He even mentioned how he used to take a week off from his play before the Masters until 2021. However, he has now changed his approach because he wants to improve his form before the first major of the year begins.

Hideki Matsuyama said (The Straits Times ):

“To be able to win this tournament was a thrill beyond thrills. I’m preparing hard to be able to do that again.”

He further added:

“Up until 2021, I always took the week off before the Masters, but now since then I’ve played the week before. It has been able to get me into tournament shape. But then, on other hand, too, you get tired from playing two in a row, so I’m still searching for that perfect preparation method.”

In 2021, Hideki Matsuyama became the first Japanese golfer to win a Major golf title. He started his event on a decent note as he recorded rounds of 69, 71, and 65 on days one, two, and three. His fourth round made him score 1 over 73, but he was still ahead of his fellow competitors with a total score of 10 under par which also made him stay on the top of the leaderboard.

It’s worth mentioning that this exceptional win of Matsuyama has inspired golfers alike from Japan as his countryman Ryo Hisatsune is looking forward to being the second Japanese golfer to clinch the Masters trophy.

Ryo Hisatsune Explains How Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters Win Left A Lasting Impact

Ryo Hitsatsune, the winner of the 2023 Cazoo Open de France, has recently expressed his desire to be the second Japanese golfer to win a major tournament through the upcoming Masters. The 21-year-old golfer has never participated in any majors so far but he remembers watching the Augusta event while he was a kid.

As the golfer has now received a special exemption from the club to participate in the major, he disclosed how he remembers some of the golfer’s shots on the golf course. He also confessed that Hideki Matsuyama’s win had an impact on him.

Ryo Hitsatsune said (via DP World Tour):

“It’s hard to express in words, but when I think of the Masters, it’s a tournament I remember watching as a kid, picking up the game, and then later deciding to make a career in golf. It has always been the tournament I wanted to play in the most. I remember scenes of Tiger chipping in on 16, Mickelson hitting out of the trees on 13 and of course seeing Mr. Matsuyama win really left an impact on me.”

With the golfers’ confidence in winning the upcoming tournament, the spotlight shifts to their performance at Augusta, and it will be worth observing whether or not they can triumph over their competitors.