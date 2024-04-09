‘It’s Pretty Amazing’: Will Zalatoris Shares Insights From Practice Round With Tiger Woods At The 2024 Masters

Will Zalatoris was one of the luckiest golfers who got the opportunity to play a practice round with Tiger Woods before the Masters Tournament, according to reports. Reflecting on his experience from the match, he stated that Tiger Woods played great golf on Monday.

“He played great today…He outdrove me a couple times so there was some chirping going on. So, you know, he looks great. He’s moving as well as he can be. Again, with everything he’s gone through, it’s pretty amazing to see how good he’s swinging it.”

Woods is a five-time Masters champion, has made 23 tournament cuts, and is tied with Gary Player and Fred Couples. But given his current health status, there’s uncertainty over his possibility of finishing 18 holes at the Augusta National, as stated by Notah Begay III. Tiger Woods’ 2021 accident put him in a position that would threaten his career. But after a period of rehabilitation, he played the 2022 Masters. Then, during the 2023 Masters, Tiger Woods had to withdraw due to aggravated plantar fasciitis and finally made a comeback at the Hero World Challenge the same year.

Then, at the PNC Championship, he tied for fifth place with his son Charlie and promised to participate in one tournament a month in 2024. But the golfer ended up missing several events at the beginning of this year to finally appear at the Genesis Invitational, where he had to withdraw owing to flu-like symptoms. Thus, the chances of Woods winning the Masters this year seem bleak, but has Will Zalatoris got a chance at winning a green jacket?

Has Will Zalatoris Ever Won A Green Jacket?

Zalatoris has never had the chance to win a green jacket, but has appeared at the major twice before this. In his previous attempts, he finished as a runner-up at the 2021 Masters behind Hideki Matsuyama by one stroke, and finished at T6 in 2022. With such great performances, he remains a top golfer to look out for this year at the major.

Woods, on the other hand, is making all efforts to prepare for the first major. A trusted source revealed that Tiger Woods is abstaining from sexual activities and is devoting all his time to the gym. Thus, if the golfer is successful in keeping away distractions, then maybe he can make his 24th cut at the Masters Tournament. Thus, it’s to see how the strategy is shaped by Tiger Woods as he goes into the tournament weekend.