All The Players Participating In The 2024 Summer Olympics In Paris

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is less than 100 days away. Players across all the sports are heating their engines to get a spot, and so are the golfers. This time, Le Golf National will host the men’s and women’s golf competitions from August 1 to 4 and August 7 to 10, respectively. The venue has previously hosted the prestigious Ryder Cup matches in 2018.
A total of 60 players will earn a spot in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. These players will be decided by the official International Golf Federation world ranking whose deadline is June 17, 2024. Also, it is noteworthy that the qualifying criteria for the historic event is to ensure that players from all across the globe can represent their respective countries.
All The Players Who’ve Qualified For The 2024 Olympics
Although only 60 players from the official International Golf Federation world ranking will earn a spot in the Paris games this year, that does not mean the top 60 players will only reserve their spot. Even players ranked beyond the top 200 can earn a place according to their rank in their respective country.
Here are the confirmed players and their rankings participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics:
USA
- Scottie Scheffler (1)
- Wyndham Clark (4)
- Xander Schauffele (5)
- Patrick Cantlay (7)
Ireland
- Rory McIlroy (2)
- Shane Lowry (34)
Spain
- Jon Rahm (3)
- David Puig (105)
Norway
- Viktor Hovland (6)
Sweden
- Ludvig Aberg (9)
- Alex Noren (64)
Great Britain
- Matt Fitzpatrick (11)
- Tommy Fleetwood (13)
Japan
- Hideki Matsuyama (12)
- Ryo Hisatsune (85)
South Korea
- Tom Kim (20)
- Sungjae Im (35)
Australia
- Jason Day (21)
- Min Woo Lee (32)
Canada
- Nick Taylor (24)
- Correy Conners (47)
France
- Matthieu Pavon (27)
- Victor Perez (87)
Austria
- Sepp Straka (26)
Argentina
- Emiliano Grillo (36)
- Alejandro Tosti (138)
Denmark
- Nicolai Hojgaard (37)
- Thorbjorn Olesen (66)
New Zealand
- Ryan Fox (45)
- Daniel Hillier (154)
Poland
- Adrian Meronk (52)
South Africa
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (59)
- Erik van Rooyen (60)
Germany
- Stephan Jaeger (68)
- Yannik Paul (115)
Belgium
- Thomas Detry (75)
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart (188)
Chile
- Joaquin Niemann (84)
- Mito Pereira (149)
Finland
- Sami Valimaki (83)
- Kalle Samooja (340)
Chinese Taipei
- Kevin Yu (111)
- C.T. Pan (122)
Netherlands
- Joost Luiten (135)
- Darius Van Driel (227)
Colombia
- Camilo Villegas (153)
- Nico Echavarria (293)
China
- Carl Yuan (160)
- Zecheng Dou (278)
Italy
- Matteo Manassero (185)
- Francesco Molinari (245)
Mexico
- Abraham Ancer (190)
- Carlos Ortiz (215)
India
- Shubhankar Sharma (202)
- Gaganjeet Bhullar (240)
Thailand
- Phachara Khongwatmai (247)
- Sadom Kaewkanjana (259)
Malaysia
- Gavin Green (219)
Paraguay
- Fabrizio Zanotti (276)
Puerto Rico
- Rafael Campos (281)
A maximum of four players from a country can participate in the 2024 Olympics. The Official World Golf Rankings do not matter a lot when it comes to this multi-country tournament. Also, the host country, France, will have at least one spot reserved for the games. However, as of now, two players have qualified from their side.
Also, the list can have different names once the deadline is reached if any other player manages to jump higher on the International Golf Federation world ranking. It will be interesting to see what the final list of players looks like for the Paris Olympics.
