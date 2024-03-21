All The Players Participating In The 2024 Summer Olympics In Paris

The 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris is less than 100 days away. Players across all the sports are heating their engines to get a spot, and so are the golfers. This time, Le Golf National will host the men’s and women’s golf competitions from August 1 to 4 and August 7 to 10, respectively. The venue has previously hosted the prestigious Ryder Cup matches in 2018.

A total of 60 players will earn a spot in the upcoming 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. These players will be decided by the official International Golf Federation world ranking whose deadline is June 17, 2024. Also, it is noteworthy that the qualifying criteria for the historic event is to ensure that players from all across the globe can represent their respective countries.

All The Players Who’ve Qualified For The 2024 Olympics

Although only 60 players from the official International Golf Federation world ranking will earn a spot in the Paris games this year, that does not mean the top 60 players will only reserve their spot. Even players ranked beyond the top 200 can earn a place according to their rank in their respective country.

Here are the confirmed players and their rankings participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics:

USA

Scottie Scheffler (1)

Wyndham Clark (4)

Xander Schauffele (5)

Patrick Cantlay (7)

Ireland

Rory McIlroy (2)

Shane Lowry (34)

Spain

Jon Rahm (3)

David Puig (105)

Norway

Viktor Hovland (6)

Sweden

Ludvig Aberg (9)

Alex Noren (64)

Great Britain

Matt Fitzpatrick (11)

Tommy Fleetwood (13)

Japan

Hideki Matsuyama (12)

Ryo Hisatsune (85)

South Korea

Tom Kim (20)

Sungjae Im (35)

Australia

Jason Day (21)

Min Woo Lee (32)

Canada

Nick Taylor (24)

Correy Conners (47)

France

Matthieu Pavon (27)

Victor Perez (87)

Austria

Sepp Straka (26)

Argentina

Emiliano Grillo (36)

Alejandro Tosti (138)

Denmark

Nicolai Hojgaard (37)

Thorbjorn Olesen (66)

New Zealand

Ryan Fox (45)

Daniel Hillier (154)

Poland

Adrian Meronk (52)

South Africa

Christiaan Bezuidenhout (59)

Erik van Rooyen (60)

Germany

Stephan Jaeger (68)

Yannik Paul (115)

Belgium

Thomas Detry (75)

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (188)

Chile

Joaquin Niemann (84)

Mito Pereira (149)

Finland

Sami Valimaki (83)

Kalle Samooja (340)

Chinese Taipei

Kevin Yu (111)

C.T. Pan (122)

Netherlands

Joost Luiten (135)

Darius Van Driel (227)

Colombia

Camilo Villegas (153)

Nico Echavarria (293)

China

Carl Yuan (160)

Zecheng Dou (278)

Italy

Matteo Manassero (185)

Francesco Molinari (245)

Mexico

Abraham Ancer (190)

Carlos Ortiz (215)

India

Shubhankar Sharma (202)

Gaganjeet Bhullar (240)

Thailand

Phachara Khongwatmai (247)

Sadom Kaewkanjana (259)

Malaysia

Gavin Green (219)

Paraguay

Fabrizio Zanotti (276)

Puerto Rico

Rafael Campos (281)

A maximum of four players from a country can participate in the 2024 Olympics. The Official World Golf Rankings do not matter a lot when it comes to this multi-country tournament. Also, the host country, France, will have at least one spot reserved for the games. However, as of now, two players have qualified from their side.

Also, the list can have different names once the deadline is reached if any other player manages to jump higher on the International Golf Federation world ranking. It will be interesting to see what the final list of players looks like for the Paris Olympics.