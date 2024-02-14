10 Top Players At The Genesis Invitational In The Past Five Seasons

Feb 19, 2023; Pacific Palisades, California, USA; Tiger Woods speaks during the trophy presentation following the final round of The Genesis Invitational golf tournament with his family. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA Tour’s third signature event, the Genesis Invitational, is taking place at Riviera Country Club. The event, reportedly, has a loaded field. The tournament will feature Tiger Woods playing alongside other top-tier golfers like Rory McIlroy. Woods last played at the Masters on a competitive level, until he withdrew due to an ankle issue.

Apart from that, he returned to golf with the Hero World Challenge and PNC Championship. The field will also have names like Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele, among others. Amidst all these MVP names, Jon Rahm will be missing out on the signature event after he moved to LIV Golf and was suspended by the tour. ]Now, let’s take a look at the top players at the Genesis Invitational in the past five years!

Max Homa

The humor-loaded athlete displayed quite the game in the previous seasons of the Genesis Invitational. He was the second place holder in 2023, followed by the 10th place holder the year before. Then he won the event in 2021 and secured a fifth place finish in 2020. Out of the last five years, in 2019, his performance dropped to land him at 37th.

Patrick Cantlay

The player director secured a third position in 2023, followed by 33rd place in 2022. Then, in 2021, 2020, and 2019, he landed in 15th, 17th and 15th place, respectively.

Xander Schaufelle

Scxhauffele had to finish in 33rd place in 2023 and 2022, He played better to secure 13th place, which is his best performance out of the last five years. Then he landed at 15th, 23rd, and 15th in the rest of the three years.

Viktor Hovland

Hovland has played in this event three times in the last five years. In 2023, 2022, and 2021, he secured 20th, 4th, and 5th places, respectively.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie played four times in this event in the last five years. He secured 12th, 7th, 20th, and 30th places in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

Tony Finau

Finau showed his best performances in 2021 and 2019, where he landed in 2nd and 15th positions. Apart from these, last year he was in 20th place with a 5-under score. In 2022, his performance dropped to 33rd place, and in 2020, it dropped further to 51st on the list.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy had a 29th finish in 2023, followed by a 10th position in 2022. In 2021, he missed the cut but in 2020, his terrific performance secured him 5th place with an 8-under score. In 2019, he was in fourth place on the list.

Will Zalatoris

He played three times in 2023, 2022, and 2021, where he finished in 4th, 26th and 15th positions, respectively.

Adam Scott

The golfer secured the 65th position in 2023. Then, in 2022, 2021, 2020, and 2019, he landed in the 4th, 38th, 1st and 7th positions, respectively.

Wyndham Clark

Clark landed in the 33rd place in 2023, and the year before that, he got disqualified. But in 2020, he showed his best performance to secure the 8th place and get the 17th position in 2019.

It is to see who grabs a win at the Genesis Invitational this year.