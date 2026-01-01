Pat Surtain II Says He Is Addicted to Golfing, Reveals His Girlfriend’s Contribution to the Habit

NFL stars hitting the golf course isn’t anything new. From offseason charity tournaments to players like Josh Allen, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Travis Kelce, and Patrick Mahomes regularly being spotted on the links, football players seem to find a little peace on the green. Well, we can now add Pat Surtain II to that list.

That’s right, according to the Denver Broncos cornerback, he’s really gotten into golf over the past year. So much so that he’s ready to take it seriously. Surtain used to hit the course just for fun, but now he’s focused on shaving strokes off his handicap.

And he’s got a little help off the tee as well. Surtain shared that he got a bunch of golf gifts from his girlfriend this past Christmas, giving him the tools to take his game to the next level.

“I’m trying to get in my golf phase,” he admitted on Closed On Sundays. “My girl, she got me a bunch of golf products. I got like a little golf pad, got me a little travel kit for my golf clubs and stuff. I’m trying to take this golfing thing seriously.”

Almost all men go through a golf phase at some point in their lives, and many have already done so since COVID. But it’s never too late to get into the sport, which is widely known as timeless and without an age limit.

Speaking of gifts, it sounds like Surtain had a great holiday. He got to spend time with his family, and they even worked around his busy schedule to wait to open presents. The Broncos went on the road and beat the Kansas City Chiefs, and then he got to enjoy his Christmas.

Nevertheless, Surtain later admitted that he’s not that good at golf right now.

“We’re getting there,” he shared. “I think once you go out there one time, get a trainer, and once you get the hang of it a little bit, bro, it becomes addicting.”

It’s exactly how most people get hooked on the sport. Many golfers joke that once a player hits a perfect shot, they chase that feeling for the rest of their lives. That’s what makes the game so addictive… any next swing could be the best shot you’ve ever hit.

All in all, it was a fun peek into the life of Surtain II. It sounds like he’s going to be spending a lot of time on the golf course this offseason. Maybe if he gets good enough one day, he can compete in the Celebrity Tournament alongside other NFL stalwarts like Tony Romo, Peyton Manning, and more.