The Man With The Most Runner-Up Finishes Without A Win: A Record This Golfer Isn’t Happy About

Mar 24, 2024; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Cameron Young plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Young now has seven runner-up finishes on the PGA Tour without a win yet. He has got his name on an unwanted record for the most second-place finishes on the Tour in the last four decades. The record was previously held by David Duval who recorded seven runner-up finishes from 1995 to 1997 with a win.

The 26-year-old is in his third year on the PGA Tour. However, in 60 starts, he has come close to winning a title seven times so far. Also, he has made the cut in 47 tournaments recording a total of 15 top 10 finishes. This includes ten top-five finishes and two third-place finishes.

His record seventh runner-up finish came at the recently concluded 2024 Valspar Championship. Young lost to Peter Malnati, who himself recorded his second win on the PGA Tour after nine years, by a small margin of two strokes.

Cameron Young Was Not Bothered By His Record At The Valspar Championship

After completing his campaign at the Innisbrook Resort, the 26-year-old American golfer spoke to the media and was asked what he felt after realizing that he had recorded the most runner-up finishes. Young replied that he was more focused on his four hour long drive to his home with his two kids.

“Honestly, I realized I wasn’t going to win pretty quickly and I have a four-hour drive home with a 1- and a 2-year-old, so whatever emotions are attached to that.”

Cameron Young is having a similar run to David Duval’s run from 1995 to 1997. The American pro recorded three runner-up finishes in 1995 which was followed by two more second place finishes in 1996 and then again in 1997. However, after he recorded his first victory at the 1997 Michelob Championship, he eventually went on to finish his career with 13 titles on the PGA Tour. He also won The Open Championship in 2001 and was ranked as World No. 1 for around 15 weeks in his career.

Young will take inspiration from Duval and will try to repeat something similar. It remains to be seen if he can record his first victory on the Tour or beat his record by finishing runner up for the eighth time.