New York Golf Club Revealed As Latest Team in Tiger Woods’ TGL, Featuring PGA Tour Stars Xander Schauffele, Rickie Fowler And More

The New York Golf Club has been announced to be the latest team in the upcoming Tiger Woods’ teck-based league, the TGL. The league is set to commence in January 2025 and will feature six teams consisting of four players each. Now, as per their recent press release, Cohen Private Ventures, a company headed by Steven A. Cohen, has unveiled the name of the team and the four-player squad.

Advertisement

TGL’s New York-based team has fan-favorite golfer Rickie Fowler, World No. 5 Xander Schauffele, the 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and a native of the state Cameron Young. They have also unveiled their logo which is inspired by the state’s bird, the Eastern Bluebird. Also, it has four swinging clubs crafted as wings which represent each player.

Advertisement

Owner Steve A. Cohen The New York Golf Club Players Excited To Be Part Of Tiger Woods’ League

In the recent press release shared by the tech-based league, Steve A. Cohen, the owner of the New York Golf Club, was seen excited to own a New York-based team. He also appreciated all the players in his team and was looking forward to seeing them play on the “golf’s newest stage.”

“New Yorkers expect and deserve the best, and we couldn’t be more excited to have four of the best players in the world serve as an extension of the thriving golf and sporting culture of our city and region,” said Steve Cohen, owner of the NYGC and the New York Mets. “Rickie, Xander, Matt, and Cameron’s unwavering dedication to the sport, successful track records, and passion for winning is undisputable, and we look forward to watching them compete on golf’s newest stage.”

PGA Tour’s fan-favorite player Rickie Fowler also expressed his excitement to be part of the New York Golf Club.

“I am thrilled to be joining New York Golf Club for the inaugural TGL season.” Folwer added, “It is an incredible opportunity to represent one of the greatest cities in the world, and I look forward to competing in 2025.”

World No. 5 Xander Schauffele too shared his insights on being part of the Tiger Woods’ TGL.

Advertisement

“I’ve built my career on a foundation of hard work, grit, and determination, which couldn’t better reflect the people of New York City,” said Schauffele. “It’s a true honor to both grow the game and represent this incredible city.”

The 2022 US Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick shared his experience of working with Cohen Private Ventures and called it incredible to be part of the New York Golf Club.

“Working with the team at Cohen Private Ventures on the launch of New York Golf Club has been an incredible experience,” said Fitzpatrick. “New York is one of the greatest cities in the world, and I could not be more excited to continue to deepen my connections there.”

The only New York native Cameron Young also went ahead and expressed his excitement in his statement.

“Having grown up a New Yorker, first learning to play at Sleepy Hollow, the opportunity to represent New York Golf Club feels surreal.” Young added, “Alongside Rickie, Xander, and Matt, I am confident we are going to be a highly competitive team in the upcoming TGL season.”

Tiger Woods’ TGL was initially expected to start in January 2024. However, after the dome of the SoFi center collapsed in 2023, it was postponed to 2025. It will be interesting to see what response the innovative league gets from the fans, expecially young golf fans.