10 Golfers You Can Confidently Bet On In 2024

The golf world has gone through some major changes last year, but there are a few constants to rely on this year. These golfers are sure-shots that you can confidently bet on to win a handful of PGA Tour tournaments this year. Let’s take a look at the list of golfers who are safe to vouch for!

Ludvig Aberg

The golfer barely turned professional in 2023 and had already won on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour. The most stellar performance was his Saturday round of 9 and 7 against Scottie Scheffler at the Ryder Cup. The rookie ended up defeating the World No. 1. Also, his driver happens to be one of the most trusted to get him a trophy this year.

Min Woo Lee

Min Woo Lee is a rising star on the golf roster. The golf community felt relieved when he stayed back and didn’t switch to LIV Golf. He was triumphant at the Macao Open and the Australian PGA Championship. He almost clinched the Australian Open but was two strokes behind the winner, landing at T3. Taking a look at the PGA Tour events, he secured T6 at the Players, T5 at Oak Hill, and T18 at the PGA Championship, which was won by Brooks Koepka.

Vincent Norrman

He secured two triumphs in the previous season—the Barbasol Championship and the Irish Open. His average strokes per round of an event are calculated as 0.54 strokes. He’s going to win a trophy.

Justin Thomas

He had five top-ten finishes in the PGA Tour season. Although the Ryder Cup compatriot didn’t clinch a cup, his performance was relatively getting better since the Fortinet Championship. Especially at the Hero World Challenge, where he stood in 3rd place. His form is getting better; thus, a trophy is to be expected from him.

Will Zalatoris

Zalatoris is barely recovering from his back surgery; hence, he must be given the space to heal first. But he’s one of the best ball strikers after Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland, and some top-tier golfers. Hence, a lot is expected from him this year.

Tom Kim

From the time of the major tournament at Oak Hill, Tom Kim recorded 1.58 strokes in each of the 46 rounds. This spiked his place in the sixth position after McIlroy, Hovland, and other prominent golfers to do so. His average stroke per round was 0.76 and his putting average was 0.71.

Matti Schmid

Schmid had an impressive season overall. He finished at second place at the Andalucia Masters, and then he achieved third place at the Bermuda Championship. He has improved his ball striking over time, and if he works in his short game, in no time he will win an event this year.

Alejandro Tosti

Tosti might be golf’s upcoming ‘bad boy’, for he was excluded from a Korn Ferry Tour event due to disciplinary matters. Apart from that, he’s playing well with his driver. He ranks third in driving distance and putting average on the Korn Ferry Tour. Moreover, the birdie maker might be the right pick to bet on.

Akshay Bhatia

He won the 2023 Barracuda Championship over Patrick Rodgers. In the fall season, he made cuts in six of the seven tournaments. Being an Indian, Bhatia is growing well in an American sport with plenty of top-ten finishes.

Eric Cole

Cole hasn’t won on the PGA Tour but has had seven top-six finishes. His striking average per round is 1.13 for 128 rounds. His total professional wins are 12 and now a kick-start awaits to add more to the existing number. These are some of the golfers one can reply to for this year.

Who is your favorite among the ten?