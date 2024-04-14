Bryson DeChambeau’s Jaw-Dropping Shot Leaves Masters Leader Scottie Scheffler Speechless

Bryson DeChambeau’s epic hole-out on the 18th hole not only saved the LIV golfer from a massive blunder with his Masters points, but also left the World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in disbelief. DeChambeau, who was leading the scorecard on day one and day two, had some difficulties, especially on the back nine while completing his third round.

The American professional golfer experienced three bogeys and one double bogey against just one birdie on the back nine. However, as he finished his last hole, DeChambeau’s luck turned when his third shot seamlessly found the hole earning him a birdie. Witnessing the ball soar into the air, land on the green, and roll into the hole, Scottie Scheffler was amazed by his feat.

Scottie Scheffler then went on to say (via Daily Star):

“Wow.”

After earning a final birdie, Bryson DeChambeau finished the round with a total of 3 under par and on the solo fifth position on the leaderboard. His odds of winning the event are +1800. Whereas, Scottie Scheffler is leading the scorecard from day two.

It is worth mentioning that DeChambeau not only astonished everyone with his final shot on Saturday but also made headlines by introducing 3D-printed golf irons into the Masters. He obtained approval from the USGA just days before the tournament began, showcasing his innovation and determination to push boundaries in the sport.

All You Need to Know about Bryson Dechambeau’s 3D Printed Golf Irons

Bryson DeChambeau’s 3d printed golf irons are from the Avoda brand. Tom Bailey is the founder of the brand and is also one of the students of DeChambeau’s longtime coach, Mike Schy. After parting ways with the Cobra brand last year, the 30-year-old golfer went on to explore customized irons for his golfing needs.

Within a span of six months, the golfer-brand duo came up with this 3d printed golf irons that got finally approved by USGA on Tuesday. The new irons from the brand come in two different types; one-length irons and combo-length irons. Speaking about the specification, Mike Schy revealed (via Golf Week):

“The faces have some bulge to them, they are one-of-a-kind. What happens if you hit it on the toe? It hooks a lot, right? What happens if you hit it on the heel? It cuts a lot. When you have bolts, that offsets that.”

With the use of the same irons, it is to see how Bryson DeChambeau will close the Masters tournament on the final day of the event.