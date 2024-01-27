The Strategic Sports Group May Begin Its Huge Investment In The PGA Tour Next Week

As per reports, the Strategic Sports Group, fronted by Fenway Sports Group, will start investing in the PGA Tour next week. Moreover, this association has several high-profile sports team owners. This investment is to form a for-profit entity known as PGA Tour Enterprises that controls the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and LIV Golf under its umbrella.

Also, Sportico had reported that the investment amount was around $3 billion but a PGA associate stated that the information might be wrong, and didn’t elaborate further on the details. This deal might also resolve the interrogations of the US government and show that the PGA Tour is not entirely dependent on the Saudi PIF for financial backing. The billion-dollar investment will also cover the tour’s domestic rights but the PGA and SSG refrained from commenting on it. Apart from this, let’s have a look at the scenario of the PGA Tour schedule!

PGA Tour’s 2024 Schedule So Far

The Tour just wrapped up its trip to California for The American Express, where amateur golfer Nick Dunlap became the first amateur after Phil Mickelson to bag the title. Now, its current venture is for the Farmers Insurance Open that is currently underway this week. After this, the PGA Tour will have its signature event, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Rory McIlroy has confirmed his participation in the tournament. Justin Rose is the defending champion of the event.

As of now, the PGA Tour has had its first signature event, the Sentry Tournament, where Chris Kirk came out victorious. Then, the tour traveled to Hawaii for the Sony Open. The Farmers Insurance Open is the fourth event on the PGA Tour roster wherein, after the first two rounds, Jaeger Stephan is sitting atop the leaderboard with a score of 11-under par.

Closely following Stephan is Nicolai Hojgaard, who sits in second place, one stroke behind. Also, Ludvig Aberg is part of the event and has acquired the T10 position. Alongside him, two prominent golfers, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau, also occupy the same place. Now, it is time to see who bags this event’s title.