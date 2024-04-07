Jordan Spieth’s Ball Gets Stuck In The Gutter On Clubhouse Roof During 2024 Valero Texas Open Round 3

Jordan Spieth is playing at the Valero Texas Open and the final hole of the third round of the tournament gave him a tough time. He pulled his drive left through the fairway and took a 618-yard shot and the second shot ended up in a drainage area. That was it but the situation worsened when Spieth took the wrong shot and the ball landed in a gutter atop the TPC San Antonio Clubhouse. His performance made him finish at T17 with a double-bogey on hole 18.

Apart from this, his third round saw two more bogeys in the beginning, followed by four birdies. His score stood at an even-par 72. On the first day, his eagle on hole 16 was followed by a good performance in round two. Later on, in Friday’s round, he scored 68, which was the lowest out of three days. Witnessing such great form, it was expected of him to carry that form on Saturday but an unexpected turn of fate turned everything into a bizarre situation.

After Jordan Spieth’s disappointing run at the Valero Texas Open, he now has his full focus on the upcoming Masters green jacket.

How is Jordan Spieth Expected To Play At The Masters Tournament?

From 2015 to 2017, Jordan Spieth was in peak form and won three majors. But after 2017, his gameplay started going downhill, and he has won only two tournaments till now; no majors. Jordan Spieth hasn’t had a triumph since 2022, when he last won the RBC Heritage. Therefore, his chances of winning the Masters Tournament seem bleak.

Then, on the other hand, if we take a look at the course record of Jordan Spieth at the Augusta National, he has quite an impressive record. He has had four top-four finishes in six out of ten starts at Augusta National. Also, he won the tournament once over Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose by a four-shot lead. His total score was 18-under-270 after the four rounds. Spieth became among the only champions to wear a green jacket at age 21.

His present form is contrary to his course record at the Augusta National and it’s to see how he performs at the major going forward. His tee time at the final round of the Valero Texas Open is 11:20 a.m. and he’s paired with Parker Coody and Mac Meissner.