2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Prize Money, Purse And Field
Kunal Singh
|Published
PGA Tour’s second signature event of the season, the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is underway. The ongoing tournament is the third consecutive event in California and is being played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. It had an assembled field of 80 professional and 80 amateur players. It has a prize purse of $20 million, with the tournament winner receiving a whopping prize money paycheck of $3.6 million.
Interestingly, the 2024 edition of the tournament has replaced the Phoenix Open as one of the eight signature events this season. Henceforth, it has seen a 122 percent increase in prize purse compared to last year’s edition. In 2023, the tournament had a prize purse of $9,000,000 and the winner received $1,620,000 out of it.
Let’s look at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money breakout:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|3,600,000
|2
|2,160,000
|3
|1,360,000
|4
|960,000
|5
|795,000
|6
|715,000
|7
|665,000
|8
|615,000
|9
|575,000
|10
|535,000
|11
|495,000
|12
|455,000
|13
|415,000
|14
|375,000
|15
|352,000
|16
|332,000
|17
|312,000
|18
|292,000
|19
|272,000
|20
|252,000
|21
|232,000
|22
|217,000
|23
|202,000
|24
|187,000
|25
|172,000
|26
|158,000
|27
|150,000
|28
|143,000
|29
|137,000
|30
|131,000
|31
|125,000
|32
|119,000
|33
|114,000
|34
|109,000
|35
|104,000
|36
|99,000
|37
|94,000
|38
|89,000
|39
|84,000
|40
|80,000
|41
|76,000
|42
|72,000
|43
|68,000
|44
|64,000
|45
|60,000
|46
|57,000
|47
|54,000
|48
|52,000
|49
|50,000
|50
|48,000
|51
|47,000
|52
|46,000
|53
|45,000
|54
|44,000
|55
|43,000
|56
|42,000
|57
|41,000
|58
|40,000
|59
|39,500
|60
|39,000
|61
|38,500
|62
|38,000
|63
|37,500
|64
|37,000
|65
|36,500
|66
|36,000
|67
|35,500
|68
|35,000
|69
|34,750
|70
|34,500
|71
|34,250
|72
|34,000
|73
|33,750
|74
|33,500
|75
|33,250
|76
|33,000
|77
|32,750
|78
|32,500
|79
|32,250
|80
|32,000
Top Stars Playing At The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
The ongoing PGA Tour signature event has 80 professional golfers in the field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman, and the recently turned pro and winner of The American Express, Nick Dunlap, are some of the top players to watch out for.
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am also has its 2023 champion, Justin Rose. Other previous edition winners such as Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge, and Jordan Spieth are also on the field at Pebble Beach.
Fan-favorite golfers such as Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Sahith Theegala are also playing in the ongoing PGA Tour event. The 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark, who was allegedly reported to join the LIV Golf league, is also present in California.
The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has completed two rounds and is gearing up for the third round. Ludvig Aberg, Thomas Detry, and Scottie Scheffler are jointly leading the table after the end of the first 36 holes. They are followed by Patrick Cantlay who is one stroke behind and is placed on solo fourth rank.
The American Express winner and recently turned professional golfer, Nick Dunlap, is playing in his first tournament since he turned pro, and is currently placed in the tied last spot on the table. While, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy is playing his first tournament on the PGA Tour in 2024. He has returned after winning DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. But, the four-time major winner has been struggling and is ranked T64 on the leaderboard.
The third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start at 11:12 a.m. ET . Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, and Sepp Straka teeing off on hole No. 1. and Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, and Jordan Spieth teeing off on hole No. 10. The final two rounds will decide who will take home the win.
