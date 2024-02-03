HomeSearch

2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Prize Money, Purse And Field

Kunal Singh
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Feb 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour’s second signature event of the season, the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is underway. The ongoing tournament is the third consecutive event in California and is being played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. It had an assembled field of 80 professional and 80 amateur players. It has a prize purse of $20 million, with the tournament winner receiving a whopping prize money paycheck of $3.6 million.

Interestingly, the 2024 edition of the tournament has replaced the Phoenix Open as one of the eight signature events this season. Henceforth, it has seen a 122 percent increase in prize purse compared to last year’s edition. In 2023, the tournament had a prize purse of $9,000,000 and the winner received $1,620,000 out of it.

Let’s look at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money breakout:

PositionPrize Money
13,600,000
22,160,000
31,360,000
4960,000
5795,000
6715,000
7665,000
8615,000
9575,000
10535,000
11495,000
12455,000
13415,000
14375,000
15352,000
16332,000
17312,000
18292,000
19272,000
20252,000
21232,000
22217,000
23202,000
24187,000
25172,000
26158,000
27150,000
28143,000
29137,000
30131,000
31125,000
32119,000
33114,000
34109,000
35104,000
3699,000
3794,000
3889,000
3984,000
4080,000
4176,000
4272,000
4368,000
4464,000
4560,000
4657,000
4754,000
4852,000
4950,000
5048,000
5147,000
5246,000
5345,000
5444,000
5543,000
5642,000
5741,000
5840,000
5939,500
6039,000
6138,500
6238,000
6337,500
6437,000
6536,500
6636,000
6735,500
6835,000
6934,750
7034,500
7134,250
7234,000
7333,750
7433,500
7533,250
7633,000
7732,750
7832,500
7932,250
8032,000

Top Stars Playing At The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The ongoing PGA Tour signature event has 80 professional golfers in the field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman, and the recently turned pro and winner of The American Express, Nick Dunlap, are some of the top players to watch out for.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am also has its 2023 champion, Justin Rose. Other previous edition winners such as Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge, and Jordan Spieth are also on the field at Pebble Beach.

Fan-favorite golfers such as Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Sahith Theegala are also playing in the ongoing PGA Tour event. The 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark, who was allegedly reported to join the LIV Golf league, is also present in California.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has completed two rounds and is gearing up for the third round. Ludvig Aberg, Thomas Detry, and Scottie Scheffler are jointly leading the table after the end of the first 36 holes. They are followed by Patrick Cantlay who is one stroke behind and is placed on solo fourth rank.

The American Express winner and recently turned professional golfer, Nick Dunlap, is playing in his first tournament since he turned pro, and is currently placed in the tied last spot on the table. While, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy is playing his first tournament on the PGA Tour in 2024. He has returned after winning DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. But, the four-time major winner has been struggling and is ranked T64 on the leaderboard.

The third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start at 11:12 a.m. ET . Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, and Sepp Straka teeing off on hole No. 1. and Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, and Jordan Spieth teeing off on hole No. 10. The final two rounds will decide who will take home the win.

