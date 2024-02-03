2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Prize Money, Purse And Field

Feb 2, 2024; Pebble Beach, California, USA; during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour’s second signature event of the season, the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is underway. The ongoing tournament is the third consecutive event in California and is being played at Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course. It had an assembled field of 80 professional and 80 amateur players. It has a prize purse of $20 million, with the tournament winner receiving a whopping prize money paycheck of $3.6 million.

Interestingly, the 2024 edition of the tournament has replaced the Phoenix Open as one of the eight signature events this season. Henceforth, it has seen a 122 percent increase in prize purse compared to last year’s edition. In 2023, the tournament had a prize purse of $9,000,000 and the winner received $1,620,000 out of it.

Let’s look at the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am prize money breakout:

Position Prize Money 1 3,600,000 2 2,160,000 3 1,360,000 4 960,000 5 795,000 6 715,000 7 665,000 8 615,000 9 575,000 10 535,000 11 495,000 12 455,000 13 415,000 14 375,000 15 352,000 16 332,000 17 312,000 18 292,000 19 272,000 20 252,000 21 232,000 22 217,000 23 202,000 24 187,000 25 172,000 26 158,000 27 150,000 28 143,000 29 137,000 30 131,000 31 125,000 32 119,000 33 114,000 34 109,000 35 104,000 36 99,000 37 94,000 38 89,000 39 84,000 40 80,000 41 76,000 42 72,000 43 68,000 44 64,000 45 60,000 46 57,000 47 54,000 48 52,000 49 50,000 50 48,000 51 47,000 52 46,000 53 45,000 54 44,000 55 43,000 56 42,000 57 41,000 58 40,000 59 39,500 60 39,000 61 38,500 62 38,000 63 37,500 64 37,000 65 36,500 66 36,000 67 35,500 68 35,000 69 34,750 70 34,500 71 34,250 72 34,000 73 33,750 74 33,500 75 33,250 76 33,000 77 32,750 78 32,500 79 32,250 80 32,000

Top Stars Playing At The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

The ongoing PGA Tour signature event has 80 professional golfers in the field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy, the Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman, and the recently turned pro and winner of The American Express, Nick Dunlap, are some of the top players to watch out for.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am also has its 2023 champion, Justin Rose. Other previous edition winners such as Nick Taylor, Tom Hoge, and Jordan Spieth are also on the field at Pebble Beach.

Fan-favorite golfers such as Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Sahith Theegala are also playing in the ongoing PGA Tour event. The 2023 US Open Champion Wyndham Clark, who was allegedly reported to join the LIV Golf league, is also present in California.

The 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has completed two rounds and is gearing up for the third round. Ludvig Aberg, Thomas Detry, and Scottie Scheffler are jointly leading the table after the end of the first 36 holes. They are followed by Patrick Cantlay who is one stroke behind and is placed on solo fourth rank.

The American Express winner and recently turned professional golfer, Nick Dunlap, is playing in his first tournament since he turned pro, and is currently placed in the tied last spot on the table. While, world No. 2 Rory McIlroy is playing his first tournament on the PGA Tour in 2024. He has returned after winning DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. But, the four-time major winner has been struggling and is ranked T64 on the leaderboard.

The third round of the 2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will start at 11:12 a.m. ET . Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, and Sepp Straka teeing off on hole No. 1. and Kevin Yu, Seamus Power, and Jordan Spieth teeing off on hole No. 10. The final two rounds will decide who will take home the win.