2024 LIV Golf Adelaide: Venue, Course History, Schedule And More

LIV Golf is finally off to its most loved event from last year – The LIV Golf Adelaide. The tournament managed to garner the highest crowd in the history of the Saudi-backed league. The tournament commences on April 26 and will be played through the weekend ending on April 29. Thirteen teams with 52 players and two wildcard entrants will fans in be competing for the title this week.

The upcoming Adelaide event boasts a recurring prize purse of $25 million, similar to the other LIV Golf events. The prize purse is split into two parts: $20 million will be distributed among the individual leaderboard and $5 million will be reserved for the top three teams.

2024 LIV Golf Adelaide: Venue And Course History

The upcoming League event will be played at The Grange Golf Club which is considered among Australia’s top golf courses. It is the same venue where the LIV CEO, Greg Norman, recorded his first professional victory in the 1976 West Lakes Classic. The golf course was eventually redesigned by Norman and it stretches to a length of 6,840 yards.

The Grange Golf Club has previously hosted the West Lakes Classic from 1975 to 1980, with Australian greats such as Bob Shearer, Wayne Grady, David Graham, Bob Shaw, and Greg Norman lifting the title at the venue.

The Sensational 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide That Broke LIV Records

Last year, The Grange Golf Club reportedly saw 90,000 fans attend the LIV Golf Adelaide event. It became its most attended event since its inception.

After the end of 54-hole play, it was the heroics of Talor Gooch that saw him lift his first title in the league. He defeated Anirban Lahiri by three strokes and earned the $4 million prize money paycheck. Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC grabbed the team championship title after defeating Bubba Watson’s RangeGoats GC by one stroke. The energy and enthusiasm at this event was unmatched for any LIV Golf event and it boosted the league’s perception and popularity among golf fans.

Top Players To Watch Out For At LIV Golf Adelaide

Among the 54 LIV golfers vying for the win, all eyes will be on the local Cameron Smith. Last year, the Aussie golfer finished T3 on the leaderboard and was four strokes behind the winner. He will hope to record a victory in his native country this coming week.

Talor Gooch will also find some great support from fans heading into the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide. He has yet to record a victory in the 2024 season and what better start than defending his title! The league’s newest addition, Jon Rahm, will also hope to win his first title in front of a cheerful Australian crowd.

Anthony Kim has also given a glimpse of his skills in the last tournament that he played in the league. Although expecting a win from the former Ryder Cup hero would be far-fetched, he can still record his best finish at The Grange Golf Club.

Other big players to watch out for will be Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Tyrrell Hatton, and Bryson DeChambeau. It will be interesting to see if the event matches the same energy that the crowd welcomed the league with last year. LIV Golf has another chance to boost its popularity, amid the ongoing talks of a merger.