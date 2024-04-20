2024 RBC Heritage Classic Round 3 Tee Times And Groupings Unveiled

Apr 18, 2024; Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA; Xander Schauffele plays his shot from the 18th tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 RBC Heritage Classic has witnessed intense competition at the Harbour Town Golf Links so far. Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa, After two rounds of gameplay, Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka, Collin Morikawa, and J.T. Poston are deadlocked at the top of the leaderboard, each boasting an impressive total score of 11 under par.

Meanwhile, Matt Fitzpatrick, the defending champion,currently holds the T18 position with a score of 6 under par after the second round. The third round of the RBC Heritage Classic is set to kick off on Saturday, April 20th, with Nick Dunlap teeing off at 8:05 AM. Let’s have a look at the groupings and tee times of all the golfers for the third round.

List Of Tee Times And Groupings For The Third Round Of The 2024 RBC Heritage Classic

Here are the tee times and groupings of the third round of the RBC Heritage Classic (All times are in ET):

Tee 1:

Nick Dunlap – 8:05 a.m.

Kevin Kisner, Gary Woodland – 8:10 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Lee Hodges – 8:20 a.m.

Jake Knapp, Cam Davis – 8:30 a.m.

Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood – 8:40 a.m.

Matthieu Pavon, Adam Schenk – 8:50 a.m.

Grayson Murray, Shane Lowry – 9:00 a.m.

Kurt Kitayama, Max Homa – 9:10 a.m.

Erik Barnes, Emiliano Grillo – 9:25 a.m.

Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson – 9:35 a.m.

Harris English, Rickie Fowler – 9:45 a.m.

Peter Malnati, Corey Conners – 9:55 a.m.

Sam Burns, Andrew Putnam – 10:05 a.m.

Alejandro Tosti, Tony Finau – 10:15 a.m.

Denny McCarthy, Brian Harman – 10:25 a.m.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Brendon Todd – 10:40 a.m.

Lucas Glover, Wyndham Clark – 10:50 a.m.

Cameron Young, Eric Cole – 11:00 a.m.

Erik van Rooyen, Adam Svensson – 11:10 a.m.

Will Zalatoris, Taylor Moore – 11:20 a.m.

Chandler Phillips, Akshay Bhatia – 11:30 a.m.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas – 11:40 a.m.

Jason Day, Si Woo Kim – 11:55 a.m.

Adam Hadwin, Brice Garnett – 12:05 p.m.

Chris Kirk, Russell Henley – 12:15 p.m.

Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele – 12:25 p.m.

Austin Eckroat, Thomas Detry – 12:35 p.m.

Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy – 12:45 p.m.

Tom Kim, Seamus Power – 12:55 p.m.

Scottie Scheffler, Stephan Jaeger – 1:10 p.m.

Sahith Theegala, Ben An – 1:20 p.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Patrick Cantlay – 1:30 p.m.

Patrick Rodgers, Luvdig Aberg – 1:40 p.m.

Collin Morikawa, J.T. Poston – 1:50 p.m.

Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka – 2:00 p.m.

With two more rounds remaining, it is to see who takes home the trophy, and the $3.6 million winner’s share from the massive prize purse.