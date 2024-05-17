Stephen A. Smith Confidently Proclaims He Could Score On LeBron James Leaving Co-Hosts Bewildered

Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes that don’t always sit well with fans, players, or even other analysts. The 56-year-old veteran reporter has had some outrageous opinions about the league over the years. But his latest statement may take the spot for the wildest viewpoint he’s ever had.

On the latest episode of First Take, Stephen A. Smith claimed he could score on LeBron James in a one-on-one situation. In a game to a 100, where Smith had 99 points, he was confident that he could score one point on The King.

“They’re trying to say, if you’re trying to get to a 100 and they give me 99(points), I can’t make one damn shot? At all? I got no shot to make one shot?.. I’m only saying once damn it. I ain’t acting like…One shot?”

Smith’s statement had a panel of co-hosts in absolute bewilderment. Each one of his co-panelists had their own take on how Stephen A. Smith would not have been able to even get that single shot up without LeBron James all over him.

NFL legend Ryan Clark was the one to burst Smith’s bubble. Clark said, “So, when you check the ball Stephen A., you talking about LeBron up in your grill, right? Playing defense, you’re gonna put the ball on the floor and actually get a shot up?”

As the ESPN veteran reporter tried to come up with a valid rebuttal, former NBA sharpshooter Tim Legler gave his two cents on the whole ordeal as well.

“I thought it was a shooting competition. I was like, ‘Yeah. He’s gonna make one shot before LeBron makes a 100.’ But when I heard it was an actual one-on-one situation, that’s a whole different ball game.”

Legler did go on to add how Smith could indeed get a shot off in front of a 6’8 LBJ and drain it.

“When LeBron checks the ball to you, he has to throw it to you where he’s at the foul(free throw) line, okay? So, you have to chance to get one off as he’s running up.”

While Tim Legler made that distinction, he agreed with the rest of the panelists that if James guarded him with all his might, that would be a different conversation.

SAS changed his stance on LeBron James

Back in 2015, Stephen A. Smith was on a show with, probably his greatest adversary, Skip Bayless. Known to be the two most outspoken NBA analysts, Smith and Bayless got into an argument if a 51-year-old Michael Jordan could defeat LeBron James.

While the take is outlandish in itself, Stephen A. Smith went on to back up LeBron James, claiming he would easily be able to defeat the Chicago Bulls legend. And now, nearly a decade after, when LeBron James has yet to show signs of losing a step, Smith claims he could get a shot off over The King.

While the rest of his co-hosts were quite clear on what the outcome would be, we’ll leave you to make your own conclusion on this one.