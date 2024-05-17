UFC Boss Dana White Boldly Claims Power Slap’s Numbers Surpass All Sports Globally by 4X Margin

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 24: Dana White speaks with the press following the event for Power Slap 2 – Wolverine vs Bell on May 24, 2023, at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire) OTHER: MAY 24 Power Slap 2 – Wolverine vs Bell EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon30520043

Dana White is an astute businessman and aims to apply his learnings from the UFC to his latest venture, PowerSlap. Despite all the negativity and backlash around the sport, White has recently claimed that the numbers PowerSlap was generating, surpassed all sports globally by a 4x margin. But is it?

Appearing on a podcast with ‘Sebastian Maniscalco’, Dana White shared some staggering numbers about his new venture that seems too good to be true.

“It is bigger than the NHL, it’s bigger than the PGA, NASCAR, we’re about to pass MLB as far as numbers go. When you talk about numbers, the views on this thing, take every sport on earth, combine all their numbers together, and multiply it by four PowerSlap beats it. It got so much negativity here in the United States, it was incredible, I loved the negativity. There’s 8 billion people on earth, and this thing became a global sport overnight.”

PowerSlap has been slammed constantly by fans and pundits alike. The common consensus is that the sport does not require a lot of talent and inflicts serious damage to the brain.

Unlike boxing or MMA, there are no defense mechanisms in place and the contestants are forced to absorb blow after blow to the head. However, according to recent reports, Dana White is not the only one who believes strongly in PowerSlap.

Dana White’s PowerSlap helps pave the way into Saudi Arabia

The UFC is set to host its first event in Saudi Arabia next month. But long before the event was set to take place, White and the UFC signed an ‘extended partnership’ with the kingdom.

Unbeknownst to many, the initial interest from the Kingdom was not for the UFC, but PowerSlap. In a recent press conference, Dana White stated that representatives from Saudi Arabia had originally reached out to him to host a PowerSlap event in Saudi Arabia.

However, while discussing the same, the two parties agreed to host UFC events as well in the kingdom. White credited the massive explosion of PowerSlap on social media for the new doors it has opened.

Now, whether those numbers are indeed real or not; knowing White’s history, we’ll never find out.