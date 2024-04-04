‘Usually Switch Out Maybe Twice A Year’: Brooks Koepka Reveals His Golf Equipment Switch Routine Ahead Of The 2024 Masters

The Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka, revealed how often he changes his golf equipment kit and how it helps the golfer perform better. Koepka, being a LIV golfer is barred from participating in all PGA events. However, the majors are the only tournaments where he can participate if he qualifies.

Advertisement

The five-time major winner successfully made his place among the thirteen LIV golfers who got selected for Augusta National and is gearing up for his first major appearance of the year. Now, as this lucrative opportunity came up, Koepka is willing to make the most out of it and thus, he revealed his equipment switch tactics in a warm-up session.

Brooks Koepka Gives Insights Into His Equipment Strategy For The Masters 2024

Koepka is one of the prominent golf names who most recently won the PGA Championship in 2023, becoming the first LIV golfer to win a major tournament. This golfer is aiming to have a major triumph this year as well, and what can serve as a better opportunity than the Masters’ Tournament?

Advertisement

Speaking about his overall golf routine, the player reflected on how he switches his golf kit twice a year. He revealed how he begins the year with a different set of golf tools, and after four or five months, tries out a new set.

“Usually switch out maybe twice a year. It’s always the British. British is a new set. It’s just kind of the timing. I’ll start a new one in the beginning of the year, work four or five months into them and then by that time you’re like okay I got to get a new set. So just the groove patterns and it’s honestly just the 9, 7 and 5 that I could switch out.”

As of now, Brooks Koepka has played four LIV events. The first event, LIV Golf Mayakoba, saw his best performance, where he stood at T5. Then, in LIV Golf Las Vegas and LIV Golf Jeddah, he stood at T12. Lastly, LIV Golf Hong Kong saw a subpar performance, ending at T28. Koepka’s upcoming events in April are the LIV Golf Invitational in Miami and then the Masters Tournament. Whether he grabs another major win at Augusta, will only be known in a few weeks.