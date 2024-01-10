All the LIV Golfers Who Will Be Playing At the Masters This Year

As the first major of the year, the Masters Tournament, draws near, a positive nod is given to ten LIV golfers who are promised a spot at the Augusta National. Moreover, a limited number of players are selected from the LIV circuit, thanks to the OWGR, which turned down the Saudi-backed league’s request for ranking points.

In the 2023 Masters Tournament, seven LIV golfers got selected for the field since they retained their place in the top 50 by the 2022 fall season. But the scenario changed entirely by the end of 2023 and they couldn’t hold their places. Finally, here’s a list of the LIV golfers who managed to secure their place at the Masters!

Bryson DeChambeau

Crushers GC captain Bryson DeChambeau secured his place at the Masters as he won the 2020 US Open, which provides him with 5 years of exemption. Also, in the 2020 PGA Championship, he secured a T4 place, which grants him a direct entry at the Masters as the top four and ties get a spot.

Sergio Garcia

The Fireballs GC captain secured a lifetime entry at Augusta National through his 2017 triumph in the major. After 2023’s disappointment in not making it through the cut, Sergio Garcia be teeing up in the field this year.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson is a promising golfer who clinched the green jacket in 2020 at Augusta National before switching to LIV Golf. It secured him a lifetime welcome at the major.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka‘s PGA Championship triumphs at Oak Hill in 2018, 2019, and 2023, guaranteed him a deserving place at the Masters through a five-year exemption system. This means if his last year’s triumph is considered, then he has an exemption until 2028.

The star golfer almost won the 2023 Masters Tournament but missed the title by inches. He finished at T2 and, thus, wasn’t guaranteed a lifetime place in the event. But it guarantees him a direct entry into the 2024 tournament, as the top four finishers get a seat. Moreover, his OWGR rank of 19 can alone get him an entry.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson became the oldest player to clinch the PGA Championship title in 2021. It bestowed him with the liberty to participate in the majors for five years as an exemption. Apart from that, he won the Masters three times in 2004, 2006, and 2010, which guaranteed him a lifetime opportunity to play at the Augusta National. Also, last year’s T2 position would have made him enter the major.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith‘s triumph at the 150th Open Championship already secured his place in the four majors for five years until 2027. Over that, his first-place finish at the 2022 Players Championship was added security for a definite entry at Augusta National.

Moreover, there are two other ways he could have gotten into the tournament. He secured a T4 finish at the US Open and kept his rank under the top 50 in the OWGR.

Charl Schwartzel

The golfer won the Masters Tournament in 2011. This feat granted him the opportunity to get into the tournament for a lifetime and achieve a similar feat again in his career.

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed is another LIV golfer who doesn’t need to worry about his entry into the Masters Tournament. In 2018, he secured his lifetime place by clinching a triumph. Reed’s performance in the last edition of the major anyways guaranteed him a place for his T4 finish.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm had his place secured at 2024 Augusta after his US Open title. Over that, his triumph at last year’s Masters has bestowed him with the privilege of playing at the Augusta National for a lifetime. There were also other ways which would have gotten him into the field. Like his T2 position at the 2023 Open and his qualification for the Tour Championship. His third rank in OWGR also accounts for his inclusion in the list.

Bubba Watson

The LIV patriot won the Masters Tournament twice in his career. First, in 2012, that guaranteed him twelve years of exemption. Again, he won the tournament in 2014, which guaranteed him a lifetime opportunity to play at Augusta.

As per the news, more LIV golfers might join the list who have their OWGR ranks under the top 50 a week before the tournament or in April. There’s also a likelihood of more golfers joining LIV Golf who have already secured a place at the Masters. As the season starts, a lot of drama is still to be witnessed.