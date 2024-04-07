Was Joaquin Neimann’s Masters Invitation A Validation Of His Hard Work And Persistence?

Sep 22, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Joaquin Niemann lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Joaquin Niemann was invited to play at the 2024 Masters by Augusta National. The tournament chairman Fred Ridley felt that they should include “leading international players” who could not qualify through eligibility criteria. All thanks to his sensational form and victory on both LIV Golf and DP World Tour, Niemann has earned himself a place in the first major of the season.

The Chilean pro’s hard work and persistence can be seen through his brilliant performances. Recently, before the LIV Golf Miami, Niemann spoke in a pre-tournament press conference. He was asked if playing around the world was because he was unavailable to play the majors, and the 25-year-old replied by saying,

“It was kind of frustrating at the start to not being into the majors. I mean, obviously, because of the world ranking. I’m not a past champion before I joined LIV. So, the only way to get into the major was world ranking. And we didn’t have any of that here. So, I have to give myself a chance at the end of the year to be inside the top 50 and that’s why I went to Australia.”

Joaquin Niemann emphasized that he liked feeling the extra pressure because of not getting world ranking points. That eventually helped him explore himself more and work on his skill set.

“And kind of having that challenge of that feeling that extra pressure of being doing needed to do something. I feel like that feeling, that pressure. I like it. Playing golf with that it kind of motivates me a lot to get better and play better. So, also, I didn’t play my best game during the season last year and I ended up playing good golf.”

Joaquin Niemann added that he thought of going to play in whatever events he got the opportunity to participate. He went to Australia and won the ISPS Handa Australian Open. This may have urged Augusta National to extend a special invite to the 2024 Masters.

“I wanted to go there and kind of see more results, see the way I was playing. I knew I was going to give myself a chance and that’s why I went there and played in Australia. So, it was pretty cool to see the Master give me an invite because I was trying hard. But, then, at the end of the day, I know I should be inside the majors. And I feel like it was kind of their responsibility to do that,” Niemann said.

Exploring Joaquin Niemann’s Recent Performance That Got Him An Invite To 2024 Masters

After wrapping up the 2023 season of the LIV Golf, the Chilean pro had been constantly traveling across the globe in search of world ranking points. On the DP World Tour in November 2023, he played at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship where he finished fifth on the leaderboard.

In the very next month, Joaquin Niemann participated in the ISPS Handa Australian Open. He defeated Rikuya Hoshino in a playoff to win his first title on the European Tour. Then, the golfer participated in the Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January 2024. Through his sensational golfing skills, he recorded a T4 finish on the leaderboard.

The 25-year-old Chilean’s terrific form did not just stay on the DP World Tour. He was victorious in the very first event of the LIV Golf 2024 season at the Mayakoba Invitational. Then, at the Las Vegas Invitational, he finished T30 rank on the leaderboard which happens to be his worst finish so far.

Joaquin Niemann participated in the Asian Tour’s International Series Oman in February 2024. He ended up solo third on the leaderboard. Then in March, he won the LIV Golf Jeddah, his second victory in the league in the season. Thereafter, he recorded a T4 finish at the Hong Kong Invitational.

Well, these performances were like a knock on the leaderboard of the Major tournament officials. They had to invite the golfer via a special exemption as his form does state that he is one of the top talents in the world of golf right now. It remains to be seen how Niemann will perform at the 2024 Masters.