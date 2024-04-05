LIV Golf Miami Friday Round One Pairings And Shotgun Start Tee Times Unveiled

Apr 4, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Lucas Herbert watches his shot from the tenth hole fairway during the LIV Golf Miami ProAm at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf Miami is all set to commence on Friday, April 5 at the Trump National Doral Golf Course. This is the fifth tournament of the Saudi-backed league’s 2024 calendar. Since LIV has a shotgun start system, all the players will be divided into 18 groups and will tee off on 18 different holes at 01:15 pm ET.

The official communications page of the league has shared the round one groupings on X (formerly Twitter). The first group will consist of Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau. They tee up at hole no. 1.

Here’s a look at all the groups and their playing holes at LIV Golf Miami:

Group 1 – Hole 1: Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau

Group 2 – Hole 2: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson

Group 3 – Hole 3: Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, and Talor Gooch

Group 4 – Hole 4: Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and Sergio Garcia

Group 5 – Hole 5: Charl Schwartzel, Tyrrell Hatton, and Adrian Meronk

Group 6 – Hole 6: Charles Howell III, Carlos Ortiz, and Graeme McDowell

Group 7 – Hole 7: Peter Uihlein, Cameron Tringale, and Harold Varner III

Group 8 – Hole 8: Kevin Na, Matt Wolff, and Brendon Grace

Group 9 – Hole 9: Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, and Jinichiro Kozuma

Group 10 – Hole 10: Kieran Vincent, Eugene Chacarra, and Hudson Swafford

Group 11 – Hole 11: Kalle Samooja, Danny Lee, and Pat Perez

Group 12 – Hole 12: Brenden Steele, Anthony Kim, and Marc Leishman

Group 13 – Hole 13: Matt Jones, David Puig, and Lee Westwood

Group 14 – Hole 14: Sam Horsfield, Caleb Surratt, and Lucas Herbert

Group 15 – Hole 15: Scott Vincent, Martin Kaymer, and Ian Poulter

Group 16 – Hole 16: Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Pieters, and Richard Bland

Group 17 – Hole 17: Dean Burmester, Sebastian Muñoz, and Jason Kokrak

Group 18 – Hole 18: Joaquin Niemann, Henrik Stenson, and Paul Casey

Exploring The Prize Money Breakout For LIV Golf Miami

The fifth event of the 2024 season will have a similar $25 million prize purse. The prize purse is split into two parts: $20 million is reserved for the individual leaderboard and $5 million will be split among the winning team. The winner of the tournament receives $4 million in prize money.

Here is the individual prize money breakout for LIV Golf Miami:

Position Prize Money 1 $4 million 2 $2.25 million 3 $1.5 million 4 $1 million 5 $800,000 6 $700,000 7 $600,000 8 $525,000 9 $442,500 10 $405,000 11 $380,000 12 $360,000 13 $340,000 14 $330,000 15 $300,000 16 $285,000 17 $270,000 18 $260,000 19 $250,000 20 $240,000 21 $230,000 22 $220,000 23 $210,000 24 $200,000 25 $195,000 26 $190,000 27 $185,000 28 $180,000 29 $175,000 30 $170,000 31 $165,000 32 $160,000 33 $155,000 34 $150,000 35 $148,000 36 $145,000 37 $143,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $135,000 41 $133,000 42 $130,000 43 $128,000 44 $128,000 45 $125,000 46 $125,000 47 $123,000 48 $120,000 49 $60,000 50 $60,000 51 $60,000 52 $50,000 53 $50,000 54 $50,000

Below is the team prize money breakout:

Position Prize Money 1 $3 million 2 $1.5 million 3 $500,000

The first four events of the LIV Golf 2024 season saw Joaquin Niemann winning two of them and Dustin Johnson and Abraham Ancer settling for one each. Now, it remains to be seen who will lift the title at Trump National Doral Golf Course this Sunday, April 7.