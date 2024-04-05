LIV Golf Miami Friday Round One Pairings And Shotgun Start Tee Times Unveiled

LIV Golf Miami is all set to commence on Friday, April 5 at the Trump National Doral Golf Course. This is the fifth tournament of the Saudi-backed league’s 2024 calendar. Since LIV has a shotgun start system, all the players will be divided into 18 groups and will tee off on 18 different holes at 01:15 pm ET.
The official communications page of the league has shared the round one groupings on X (formerly Twitter). The first group will consist of Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau. They tee up at hole no. 1.
Here’s a look at all the groups and their playing holes at LIV Golf Miami:
- Group 1 – Hole 1: Abraham Ancer, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau
- Group 2 – Hole 2: Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, and Dustin Johnson
- Group 3 – Hole 3: Cameron Smith, Louis Oosthuizen, and Talor Gooch
- Group 4 – Hole 4: Patrick Reed, Bubba Watson, and Sergio Garcia
- Group 5 – Hole 5: Charl Schwartzel, Tyrrell Hatton, and Adrian Meronk
- Group 6 – Hole 6: Charles Howell III, Carlos Ortiz, and Graeme McDowell
- Group 7 – Hole 7: Peter Uihlein, Cameron Tringale, and Harold Varner III
- Group 8 – Hole 8: Kevin Na, Matt Wolff, and Brendon Grace
- Group 9 – Hole 9: Andy Ogletree, Mito Pereira, and Jinichiro Kozuma
- Group 10 – Hole 10: Kieran Vincent, Eugene Chacarra, and Hudson Swafford
- Group 11 – Hole 11: Kalle Samooja, Danny Lee, and Pat Perez
- Group 12 – Hole 12: Brenden Steele, Anthony Kim, and Marc Leishman
- Group 13 – Hole 13: Matt Jones, David Puig, and Lee Westwood
- Group 14 – Hole 14: Sam Horsfield, Caleb Surratt, and Lucas Herbert
- Group 15 – Hole 15: Scott Vincent, Martin Kaymer, and Ian Poulter
- Group 16 – Hole 16: Anirban Lahiri, Thomas Pieters, and Richard Bland
- Group 17 – Hole 17: Dean Burmester, Sebastian Muñoz, and Jason Kokrak
- Group 18 – Hole 18: Joaquin Niemann, Henrik Stenson, and Paul Casey
Exploring The Prize Money Breakout For LIV Golf Miami
The fifth event of the 2024 season will have a similar $25 million prize purse. The prize purse is split into two parts: $20 million is reserved for the individual leaderboard and $5 million will be split among the winning team. The winner of the tournament receives $4 million in prize money.
Here is the individual prize money breakout for LIV Golf Miami:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$4 million
|2
|$2.25 million
|3
|$1.5 million
|4
|$1 million
|5
|$800,000
|6
|$700,000
|7
|$600,000
|8
|$525,000
|9
|$442,500
|10
|$405,000
|11
|$380,000
|12
|$360,000
|13
|$340,000
|14
|$330,000
|15
|$300,000
|16
|$285,000
|17
|$270,000
|18
|$260,000
|19
|$250,000
|20
|$240,000
|21
|$230,000
|22
|$220,000
|23
|$210,000
|24
|$200,000
|25
|$195,000
|26
|$190,000
|27
|$185,000
|28
|$180,000
|29
|$175,000
|30
|$170,000
|31
|$165,000
|32
|$160,000
|33
|$155,000
|34
|$150,000
|35
|$148,000
|36
|$145,000
|37
|$143,000
|38
|$140,000
|39
|$138,000
|40
|$135,000
|41
|$133,000
|42
|$130,000
|43
|$128,000
|44
|$128,000
|45
|$125,000
|46
|$125,000
|47
|$123,000
|48
|$120,000
|49
|$60,000
|50
|$60,000
|51
|$60,000
|52
|$50,000
|53
|$50,000
|54
|$50,000
Below is the team prize money breakout:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$3 million
|2
|$1.5 million
|3
|$500,000
The first four events of the LIV Golf 2024 season saw Joaquin Niemann winning two of them and Dustin Johnson and Abraham Ancer settling for one each. Now, it remains to be seen who will lift the title at Trump National Doral Golf Course this Sunday, April 7.
