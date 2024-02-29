mobile app bar

LIV Golf Jeddah: Everything About Course, Prize Purse, Format, Field and Top Players

Kunal Singh
Published

LIV Golf

Jul 1, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Golf signage is seen during the second round of the LIV Golf tournament at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

LIV Golf is all set to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Jeddah Invitational. This will be the third time the league will host the tournament at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. Both times it was Brooks Koepka who came out victorious. The third edition of the tournament will see 13 teams competing instead of 12 and two players will be wild card entrants.

The Royal Greens Golf & Country Club is situated at King Abdullah Economic City which is around 100 km north of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Earlier, the course has hosted tournaments of the European Tour, Asian Tour, and Ladies European Tour. It is an 18-hole championship course and has a length of 7,000 yards of par 72. The golf club was established in 2017 and was designed by European Golf Design.

LIV Golf Jeddah: Individual And Team Prize Purse

The upcoming disruptive league tournament will have a similar prize purse like other regular season events. The prize pool is $25 million. The $20 million will be rewarded to individual leaderboard and $5 million to top three teams.

The winner of LIV Golf Jeddah will earn a whopping $4 million paycheck. Meanwhile, the if a player ranked solo second, he will recieve $2,250,000 as prize money. Also, three players finishing in solo last three ranks will earn $50,000 in prize money.

Here is the prize money breakout of the upcoming league event:

POSPrize Money
1$4,000,000
2$2,250,000
3$1,500,000
4$1,000,000
5$800,000
6$700,000
7$600,000
8$525,000
9$442,500
10$405,000
11$380,000
12$360,000
13$340,000
14$320,000
15$300,000
16$285,000
17$270,000
18$260,000
19$250,000
20$240,000
21$230,000
22$220,000
23$210,000
24$200,000
25$195,000
26$190,000
27$185,000
28$180,000
29$175,000
30$170,000
31$165,000
32$160,000
33$155,000
34$150,000
35$148,000
36$145,000
37$143,000
38$140,000
39$138,000
40$135,000
41$133,000
42$130,000
43$128,000
44$128,000
45$125,000
46$125,000
47$123,000
48$120,000
49$60,000
50$60,000
51$60,000
52$50,000
53$50,000
54$50,000

Also, the winning team will recieve $3 million in prize money. While the second ranked team recieves $1.5 million and the third ranked team will get $500,000.

LIV Golf Jeddah: Top Players To Watch Out For

The upcoming disruptive league event will see the return of former Ryder Cup star player Anthony Kim as one of the two wildcard entrant. He will truly be the most exciting player to watch out for at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club this week.

The Las Vegas Invitational winner Dustin Johnson will be entering the as top golfer to look out for. World No. 3 Jon Rahm is still trying for his first victory on the league and LIV Golf Jeddah will be a perfect winning place for him. The defending champion Brooks Koepka will also hope to record his third consecutive victory at the venue.

Another notable player to watch out for is Joaquin Niemann, who recently received an invite for the 2024 Masters. Also, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia will be the top veteran golfers looking to record their first victory on the league.

Well, the winner of the LIV Golf Jeddah will be decided only on Sunday. Whatever, the odds are for the players, only the performace of a player will determine if he could claim the handsome $4 million amount at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

