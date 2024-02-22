Augusta National Invites Three Players Including A LIV Golfer To Play At 2024 Masters

Sep 22, 2023; Sugar Grove, Illinois, USA; Joaquin Niemann lines up a putt on the 14th green during the first round of the LIV Golf Chicago golf tournament at Rich Harvest Farms. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The official department of the Augusta National Golf Club announced that three golfers have accepted their invitations for the upcoming 2024 Masters that will take place in April. With only two months remaining, the authorities are now busy sorting out the field. One of the three players is LIV athlete Joaquin Niemann. The other two golfers are Ryo Hisatsune and Thorbjorn Olesen.

Moreover, Niemann will make his fifth Masters appearance. The 81st golfer in the world is also a part of the Open Championship. In addition to Niemann, Olsen will make his fourth appearance and Hisatsune will make his debut appearance. Now, let’s see what chairman, Fred Ridley has to say about sending out these invitations.

Masters Tournament chairman finds it necessary to include good golfers

Fred Ridley stated in a press release that the Masters Tournament follows a tradition of inviting expert players from around the world and it has kept its promise by including deserving candidates, devoid of their circuit.

“The Masters Tournament has a long-standing tradition of inviting leading international players who are not otherwise qualified.”

Added to that, he continued,

“Today’s announcement represents the Tournament’s continued commitment towards developing interest in the game of golf across the world. We look forward to welcoming each player to Augusta National this spring.”

Joaquin Niemann was trying to reach the top 50 in the OWGR so that he could qualify for the 2024 Masters and finally, he was noticed for his devotion to golf and received the invitation. He secured top-five finishes on the DP World Tour and triumphed at the Australian Open.

Now, talking about eight-time DP World Tour Champion Thorbjorn Olese recently won the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Moreover, he has five top finishes in his previous starts.

Ryo Hisatsune became the Rookie of the Year on the DP World Tour last year after winning the French Open. His recent performance at the American Express, where he finished at T11, also got him noticed. Last year, his great form bagged him under 20 positions in the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open.

As of now, 83 players are invited to the 2024 Masters field, and Tiger Woods might also join the major after withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational earlier this month.