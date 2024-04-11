mobile app bar

What Is The Prize Money Purse For The 2024 Masters?

Kunal Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Augusta National Makes A Slight Change In Its Course Before Masters 2024

The Masters logo on the flagstick on the 18th green during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Masters will see a prize money purse of $18 million again just like last year. The winner of the tournament receives the biggest paycheck worth $3.24 million. A total of 89 players are playing at the Augusta National Golf Club and only the top 50 players (including ties) will proceed to the weekend’s play. Then the prize money purse will be distributed to all these players after the play ends on Sunday.

Apart from the winner, all the other players on the leaderboard will also receive a lucrative amount of prize money. If a golfer finishes second, he will receive $1.944 million in prize money. Whereas the last-placed golfer will earn a prize money paycheck worth $45,360.

Here’s a look at the prize money purse breakout for the 2024 Masters:

Winner$3,240,000
2nd$1,944,000
3rd$1,224,000
4th$864,000
5th$720,000
6th$648,000
7th$603,000
8th$558,000
9th$522,000
10th$486,000
11th$450,000
12th$414,000
13th$378,000
14th$342,000
15th$324,000
16th$306,000
17th$288,000
18th$270,000
19th$252,000
20th$234,000
21st$216,000
22nd$201,600
23rd$187,200
24th$172,800
25th$158,400
26th$144,000
27th$138,600
28th$133,200
29th$127,800
30th$122,400
31st$117,000
32nd$111,600
33rd$106,200
34th$101,700
35th$97,200
36th$92,700
37th$88,200
38th$84,600
39th$81,000
40th$77,400
41st$73,800
42nd$70,200
43rd$66,600
44th$63,000
45th$59,400
46th$55,800
47th$52,200
48th$49,320
49th$46,800
50th$45,360

Last year, Jon Rahm won the prestigious green jacket and the title at Augusta National Golf Club. He also took home the biggest prize money paycheck of $3.24 million. In the 2024 Masters, the Spaniard has +1200 odds, which is third best behind Scottie Scheffler (+400) and Rory McIlroy (+1000), to win the tournament.

Interestingly, the winner’s prize money paycheck at Augusta National has drastically changed since its inception. Back in 1934, the first green jacket winner, Horton Smith received $1,500 in prize money. Then in 1958, Arnold Palmer became the first player to receive a five-figure prize money of 11,250. The 1984 winner Ben Crenshaw received a whopping $108,000 as the winner’s paycheck. In 2001, the tournament offered its first million-dollar prize money paycheck to its winner. Tiger Woods earned a $1,008,000 worth paycheck for winning the Masters title.

Changes Made To Augusta National Ahead Of The 2024 Masters

The 88th edition of the first major of the season will see a minor change at Augusta National. The par five-second hole at the venue, also known as Pink Dogwood, has been slightly lengthened around 10 yards. Since the tee box is moved back to a slight left, the length of the hole is now 585 yards. Interestingly, it is now the longest hole on the golf course.

However, it is not the first time that the hole of the Masters has undergone slight changes. Back in 2019, they made a drastic change to the fifth hole. Augusta National shifted the tee box to 40 yards back making it one of the toughest holes at the venue.

In 2022, the golf course also saw the lengthening of 11th, 15th, and 18th holes. The 11th hole saw an increase of 15 yards after a few trees were removed and the tee box was moved backward. Meanwhile, the 15th hole saw 20 yards of growth with its tee box being moved slightly and the fairway being reconstructed. The 18th hole also had a 13-yard length increase.

Before the 2023 Masters, the famous par 3 course has a facelift reconstruction. A few trees were removed and the walking area was rerouted to make the viewer experience even better. Apart from these changes, the traditional grass of Augusta National was replaced with new resurfaced greens.

As far as the 2024 Masters is concerned, the 10-yard increase in the par-five second hole might not make a huge difference for the players. But, since it is now the longest hole at Augusta National, let’s see how this new change test the skills of a golfer.

    About the author

    Kunal Singh

    Kunal Singh

    x-iconfacebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

    Kunal is a golf journalist for The SportsRush. He is an avid golf fan with a huge inclination towards Rory McIlroy's drive and Phil Mickelson's short game. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and is currently pursuing a MBA in Media Management. Before joining The SportsRush, he has already penned over 1300 articles. If not covering stories on golf, you can find him brainstorming various fiction stories, composing music, and playing snooker.

    Read more from Kunal Singh

    Share this article