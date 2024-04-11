What Is The Prize Money Purse For The 2024 Masters?

The Masters logo on the flagstick on the 18th green during a practice round for The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Masters will see a prize money purse of $18 million again just like last year. The winner of the tournament receives the biggest paycheck worth $3.24 million. A total of 89 players are playing at the Augusta National Golf Club and only the top 50 players (including ties) will proceed to the weekend’s play. Then the prize money purse will be distributed to all these players after the play ends on Sunday.

Advertisement

Apart from the winner, all the other players on the leaderboard will also receive a lucrative amount of prize money. If a golfer finishes second, he will receive $1.944 million in prize money. Whereas the last-placed golfer will earn a prize money paycheck worth $45,360.

Here’s a look at the prize money purse breakout for the 2024 Masters:

Advertisement

Winner $3,240,000 2nd $1,944,000 3rd $1,224,000 4th $864,000 5th $720,000 6th $648,000 7th $603,000 8th $558,000 9th $522,000 10th $486,000 11th $450,000 12th $414,000 13th $378,000 14th $342,000 15th $324,000 16th $306,000 17th $288,000 18th $270,000 19th $252,000 20th $234,000 21st $216,000 22nd $201,600 23rd $187,200 24th $172,800 25th $158,400 26th $144,000 27th $138,600 28th $133,200 29th $127,800 30th $122,400 31st $117,000 32nd $111,600 33rd $106,200 34th $101,700 35th $97,200 36th $92,700 37th $88,200 38th $84,600 39th $81,000 40th $77,400 41st $73,800 42nd $70,200 43rd $66,600 44th $63,000 45th $59,400 46th $55,800 47th $52,200 48th $49,320 49th $46,800 50th $45,360

Last year, Jon Rahm won the prestigious green jacket and the title at Augusta National Golf Club. He also took home the biggest prize money paycheck of $3.24 million. In the 2024 Masters, the Spaniard has +1200 odds, which is third best behind Scottie Scheffler (+400) and Rory McIlroy (+1000), to win the tournament.

Interestingly, the winner’s prize money paycheck at Augusta National has drastically changed since its inception. Back in 1934, the first green jacket winner, Horton Smith received $1,500 in prize money. Then in 1958, Arnold Palmer became the first player to receive a five-figure prize money of 11,250. The 1984 winner Ben Crenshaw received a whopping $108,000 as the winner’s paycheck. In 2001, the tournament offered its first million-dollar prize money paycheck to its winner. Tiger Woods earned a $1,008,000 worth paycheck for winning the Masters title.

Changes Made To Augusta National Ahead Of The 2024 Masters

The 88th edition of the first major of the season will see a minor change at Augusta National. The par five-second hole at the venue, also known as Pink Dogwood, has been slightly lengthened around 10 yards. Since the tee box is moved back to a slight left, the length of the hole is now 585 yards. Interestingly, it is now the longest hole on the golf course.

However, it is not the first time that the hole of the Masters has undergone slight changes. Back in 2019, they made a drastic change to the fifth hole. Augusta National shifted the tee box to 40 yards back making it one of the toughest holes at the venue.

In 2022, the golf course also saw the lengthening of 11th, 15th, and 18th holes. The 11th hole saw an increase of 15 yards after a few trees were removed and the tee box was moved backward. Meanwhile, the 15th hole saw 20 yards of growth with its tee box being moved slightly and the fairway being reconstructed. The 18th hole also had a 13-yard length increase.

Advertisement

Before the 2023 Masters, the famous par 3 course has a facelift reconstruction. A few trees were removed and the walking area was rerouted to make the viewer experience even better. Apart from these changes, the traditional grass of Augusta National was replaced with new resurfaced greens.

As far as the 2024 Masters is concerned, the 10-yard increase in the par-five second hole might not make a huge difference for the players. But, since it is now the longest hole at Augusta National, let’s see how this new change test the skills of a golfer.