2024 Masters Round 1 And Round 2 Tee Times And Pairing Unveiled

The Masters Tournament is set to begin in a few hours, and the tee times for rounds one and two are already out.World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele for the major and they will play at 10:42 am on the first day. Before they tee off, Jon Rahm is paired with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap at 10:30 am. Also, Tiger Woods is paired with Max Homa and Jason Day at 1:24 pm. Apart from them, let’s take a look at the tee times of other prominent golfers in the Masters field for round one.
- 8am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 8.12am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
- 8.24am: Danny Willett, Austin Ackroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 8.36am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, and Christo Lamprecht
- 8.48am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Bryson DeChambeau
- 9am: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, and Jasper Stubbs
- 9.12am: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, and Ryan Fox
- 9.24am: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 9.36am: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 9.48am: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, and Russell Henley
- 10.06am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, and Rickie Fowler
- 10.18am: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas
- 10.30am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Nick Dunlap
- 10.42am: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele
- 10.54am: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith
- 11.06am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray
- 11.18am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Davis
- 11.30am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, and Neal Shipley
- 11.42am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 11.54am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, and Stewart Hagestad
- 12.12pm: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
- 12.24pm: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry
- 12.36pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
- 12.48pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama
- 1pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, and Tyrrell Hatton
- 1.12pm: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young
- 1.24pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Max Homa
- 1.36pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Kim
- 1.48pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, and Sahith Theegala
- 2pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood
Masters Tee Times And Pairings For Round Two
For the Masters’ round two, Justin Rose is paired with Eric Cole and Peter Malnati at 9 am, followed by Eric Van Rooyen and Jake Knapp at 11:06 am. Justin Thomas is paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris to play at 1:24 pm. Other tee times are as follows:
- 8 am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray
- 8.12 am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Davis
- 8.24 am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, and Neal Shipley
- 8.36 am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo
- 8.48 am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, and Stewart Hagestad
- 9 am: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, and Peter Malnati
- 9.12 am: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry
- 9.24 am: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk
- 9.36am: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, and Kurt Kitayama
- 9.48am: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, and Tyrrell Hatton
- 10.06 am: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young
- 10.18 am: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa
- 10.30am: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Kim
- 10.42 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala
- 10.54 am: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood
- 11.06am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp
- 11.18am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente
- 11.30am: Danny Willett, Austin Ackroat, Stephan Jaeger
- 11.42am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, and Christo Lamprecht
- 11.54 am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Bryson DeChambeau
- 12.12 pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, and Jasper Stubbs
- 12.24 pm: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox
- 12.36 pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English
- 12.48pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau
- 1 pm: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley
- 1.12 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, and Rickie Fowler
- 1.24 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas
- 1.36 pm: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Nick Dunlap
- 1.48 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele
- 2 pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith
These are the pairings for the first two initial rounds of the Masters, which will take place at Augusta National. The golfers will fight each other for a purse of $18 million and the green jacket and it’s to see which golfer proceeds to the weekend and cliches the winner’s paycheck of the Masters. Thus, a lot of fierce gameplay awaits.
