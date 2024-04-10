2024 Masters Round 1 And Round 2 Tee Times And Pairing Unveiled

The Masters Tournament is set to begin in a few hours, and the tee times for rounds one and two are already out.World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler is paired with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele for the major and they will play at 10:42 am on the first day. Before they tee off, Jon Rahm is paired with Matt Fitzpatrick and Nick Dunlap at 10:30 am. Also, Tiger Woods is paired with Max Homa and Jason Day at 1:24 pm. Apart from them, let’s take a look at the tee times of other prominent golfers in the Masters field for round one.

8am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

8.12am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

8.24am: Danny Willett, Austin Ackroat, Stephan Jaeger

8.36am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, and Christo Lamprecht

8.48am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Bryson DeChambeau

9am: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, and Jasper Stubbs

9.12am: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, and Ryan Fox

9.24am: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

9.36am: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

9.48am: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, and Russell Henley

10.06am: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, and Rickie Fowler

10.18am: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas

10.30am: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Nick Dunlap

10.42am: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele

10.54am: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith

11.06am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray

11.18am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Davis

11.30am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, and Neal Shipley

11.42am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

11.54am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, and Stewart Hagestad

12.12pm: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, Peter Malnati

12.24pm: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry

12.36pm: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

12.48pm: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, Kurt Kitayama

1pm: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, and Tyrrell Hatton

1.12pm: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young

1.24pm: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, and Max Homa

1.36pm: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Kim

1.48pm: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, and Sahith Theegala

2pm: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood

Masters Tee Times And Pairings For Round Two

For the Masters’ round two, Justin Rose is paired with Eric Cole and Peter Malnati at 9 am, followed by Eric Van Rooyen and Jake Knapp at 11:06 am. Justin Thomas is paired with Hideki Matsuyama and Will Zalatoris to play at 1:24 pm. Other tee times are as follows:

8 am: Lee Hodges, Adrian Meronk, and Grayson Murray

8.12 am: Camilo Villegas, Denny McCarthy, and Cameron Davis

8.24 am: Mike Weir, Ryo Hisatsune, and Neal Shipley

8.36 am: Vijay Singh, Si Woo Kim, Emiliano Grillo

8.48 am: Fred Couples, Adam Hadwin, and Stewart Hagestad

9 am: Justin Rose, Eric Cole, and Peter Malnati

9.12 am: Akshay Bhatia, JT Poston, Shane Lowry

9.24 am: Bubba Watson, Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Schenk

9.36am: Patrick Reed, Sungjae Im, and Kurt Kitayama

9.48am: Keegan Bradley, Matthieu Pavon, and Tyrrell Hatton

10.06 am: Adam Scott, Sam Burns, and Cameron Young

10.18 am: Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Max Homa

10.30am: Brian Harman, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Kim

10.42 am: Jordan Spieth, Ludvig Aberg, Sahith Theegala

10.54 am: Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa, and Tommy Fleetwood

11.06am: Erik van Rooyen, Jake Knapp

11.18am: Jose Maria Olazabal, Taylor Moore, Santiago de la Fuente

11.30am: Danny Willett, Austin Ackroat, Stephan Jaeger

11.42am: Charl Schwartzel, Luke List, and Christo Lamprecht

11.54 am: Gary Woodland, Thorbjorn Olesen, and Bryson DeChambeau

12.12 pm: Zach Johnson, Corey Conners, and Jasper Stubbs

12.24 pm: Sergio Garcia, Chris Kirk, Ryan Fox

12.36 pm: Lucas Glover, Byeong Hun An, Harris English

12.48pm: Phil Mickelson, Sepp Straka, Tony Finau

1 pm: Nick Taylor, Joaquin Niemann, Russell Henley

1.12 pm: Patrick Cantlay, Min Woo Lee, and Rickie Fowler

1.24 pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas

1.36 pm: Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Nick Dunlap

1.48 pm: Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Xander Schauffele

2 pm: Wyndham Clark, Viktor Hovland, and Cameron Smith

These are the pairings for the first two initial rounds of the Masters, which will take place at Augusta National. The golfers will fight each other for a purse of $18 million and the green jacket and it’s to see which golfer proceeds to the weekend and cliches the winner’s paycheck of the Masters. Thus, a lot of fierce gameplay awaits.

