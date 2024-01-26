Who Is Anthony Kim, the Pro Golfer Who Is Returning After Taking a 12-year Break From the Sport?

Anthony Kim is one of the forgotten players in the game of golf. His emergence in the game back in the late 2000s is a top story in the game. He arrived with a bang and won three tournaments in three years between 2008 and 2010 on the PGA Tour. However, things changed drastically after his career got injury-ridden.

Advertisement

The 2008 US Ryder Cup team member was last seen competing on the PGA Tour in 2012. His last participation came at the Wells Fargo Championship in 2012. However, he had to withdraw after the end of the first round due to an injury.

But as the PGA Tour and LIV Golf drama embroils, it is speculated that Anthony Kim is all set to make his return to competitive golf after 12 long years. As per a few reports, he has been talking to the Northern American golf circuit to make a comeback. However, other reports suggest that he could join the cash-rich league.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NUCLRGOLF/status/1750645296692965527?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Everything to Know About Anthony Kim Who is Allegedly Making His Return After 12-Year Break

Born on June 19, 1985, in Los Angeles, California, Kim is an American golfer who primarily played on the PGA Tour between 2006 and 2012. He made 122 starts on the tour recording 22 top-10 finishes and has won three titles. He accumulated $12,206,409 in his career as prize money.

Anthony Kim grew up in La Quinta, California, and attended La Quinta High School. Later, he enrolled at the University of Oklahoma and spent three years there. He met his caddie, Brodie Flanders, at the same university. He also set a record for the lowest round score while studying at Oklahoma.

Before turning professional in 2006, Kim won the Northeast Amateur in 2004 and later was a part of the winning American team of the Walker Cup in 2005. He paired alongside Brian Harman in both the foursome matches. They halved the first match and later won the second match. In the two singles matches, he could record only one victory and lost the other.

Anthony Kim made his PGA Tour debut in 2006 at the Valero Texas Open. He shot an aggregate score of 12 under 268 and finished tied for second on the leaderboard earning him $298,666.67 as prize money. Later, he earned his Northern American golf circuit card for the 2007 season through the qualifying school.

Advertisement

In his second season on the PGA Tour in 2008, he recorded his first victory at the Wachovia Championship after defeating Ben Curtis by five strokes. In the same year, he defeated Freddie Jacobson by two strokes to win his second title at the AT&T National. His last victory came in 2010 after he won the Shell Houston Open.

Anthony Kim suffered an Achilles tendon on his left leg in June 2012. He was stated to take a 9 to 12-month rehabilitation break. However, he could not return in the 2013 season and has been absent from the game of golf ever since.

After years of absence from the professional golf circuit, Kim is reported to make a comeback in 2024. As the rumors indicate, he is expected to join either the PGA Tour or the LIV Golf soon. Reports also suggest that the Saudi-backed league would offer him close to $10 million to cover his medical insurance.

If Anthony Kim makes his comeback in 2024, it will surely be a delight for fans. He was one of the fan favorites when he played on the PGA Tour. Till then, all the fans can only hope that he will make a return to professional golf.