‘I Get Frustrated’: Anthony Kim Reflects On Health Challenges Ahead Of Return To US Tournament Circuit At LIV Golf Miami

Mar 18, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Anthony Kim hits his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational golf tournament at Bay Hill Club & Lodge . Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Kim reflected on the health challenges he faced ahead of his first US tournament since 2012 at LIV Golf Miami. Kim made a comeback to professional golf after a twelve-year hiatus, by joining LIV Golf. He started off with LIV Golf Jeddah, where he ended up finishing last. Then, the golfer proceeded to play at LIV Golf Hong Kong and landed at T50. His next venture in the list is LIV Golf Miami, but Kim underlined some health concerns he faced previously.

In an interview with David Feherty, he touched upon the issues Kim developed in his period of hiatus when he was an addict.

“I mean, you know, not to get too far into it, but when doctors are telling you that you may not have much time left, that’s a pretty rude awakening.”

He continued to talk about how he remembers that period even now and gets frustrated.

“I still think about it to this day when I’m out there and I get frustrated with my golf, you know, how far I’ve come.”

This wasn’t the only health problem Kim talked about in the interview. Going forward, he also narrated how he broke his ankle eight months back.

Anthony Kim’s Struggles With Ankle Injuries

Kim struggled with several injuries in 2012 that resulted in him stepping back from playing professional golf. He had to undergo spinal cord fusion and surgeries on his shoulder and hands. Despite experiencing such health issues already, Kim reflected on the most recent health issue he’d had to undergo.

He narrated the story about how he broke his ankle while playing with his wife eight months ago.

“I broke my ankle eight or nine months ago, and so I was in a cast for four months. Obviously, after that, golf was out of the picture. So I played a few rounds with my wife.”

Then the golfer continued to talk about how the situation worsened. On the day he broke the ankle, he played an entire round of golf. Then, on the next day, at hole 6, he tried to jump a creek and that led to him fracturing his ankle. Although the golfer had these issues in the past, currently there’s been no news as such. He is finally in better form health-wise. But after his streak of bad performances, it is expected of him to perform well at the next event.