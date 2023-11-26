Exploring the $1.5 Million LIV Golf Promotions Event: Prize Money Distribution and Field

LIV Golf’s off-season is already underway, with its transfer window in full action. Golfers are being traded among teams, and the contracts of existing teammates are being renewed. There are also certain players in the Open Zone whose contracts were not renewed, like Graeme McDowell of Cleeks GC, and in the Drop Zone, like Brooks Koepka’s brother, Chase Koepka, who are in danger of being relegated. These golfers have one final chance of getting back into the league: by making it to the Top 3 in the upcoming LIV Golf Promotions event scheduled to be held from December 8–10 in Abu Dhabi.

Moreover, after LIV Golf was denied OWGR for its players recently, things have become a little more stringent in the Saudi-funded league. To provide a route to the lucrative league, LIV launched a Promotions event as part of its initial transition to a merit-based circuit. Three spots in the enterprise will be awarded in this inaugural tournament, and a number of well-known players and previous LIV players are expected to compete. Players from across the globe, including PGA Tour pros, will battle for the $1.5 million prize money over 72 holes, with a $200,000 prize money up for grabs. But which players will be participating in the inaugural event, and what is the decided prize money distribution? Let’s take a look.

LIV Golf Promotions Event Field

Here’s the list of golfers competing for their chance to be in the Saudi-backed league:

Phachara Khongwatmai Sadom Kaewkanjana Sarit Suwannarut Jaewoong Eom Karandeep Kochhar Kevin Yuan Berry Henson Miguel Tabuena Chonlatit Chuenboonngam Taicho Kho Steve Lewton Richard T. Lee Michah Lauren Shin Chieh-Po Lee Suradit Yongcharoenchai Poom Saksansin Travis Smyth Jazz Janewattananond Settee Prakongvech Andrew Dodt Kyongjun Moon Taehee Lee Zach Murray Miguel Carballo Jaco Ahlers

Apart from this list, relegated players like Jediah Morgan, James Piot, Chase Koepka, and Sihwan Kim will make a last-ditch effort to get back into the league. Lee Westwood and Martin Kaymer also fall under the Drop Zone, but they will be exempted from relegation on account of being captains of their respective LIV teams. The field also includes Open Zone golfers like David Puig, Matt Jones, and Graeme McDowell, whose contracts were not renewed by their franchises. Given the uncertainty of the situation, Bernd Wiesberger opted to go back to the DP World Tour after resigning from LIV Golf.

Prize Money Distribution for the Promotions Event

The event will be played over 72 holes, and the winner will take home a chunk of $200,000 out of the $1.5 million purse. Let’s take a look at the entire breakdown:

Position Prize Money 1 $200,000 2 $150,000 3 $100,000 4 $75,000 5 $50,000 6 $45,000 7 $40,000 8 $35,000 9 $30,000 10 $25,000 11-20 $17,500

International series winner Andy Ogletree has already acquired the fourth position in the event. It is to see which players will make the remaining three. LIV Golf is finally moving towards a more structured approach to its qualifying process, and with the OWGR goal in mind, things need to find solid ground for the league to have some say if the framework agreement doesn’t come through.