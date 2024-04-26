Who Is the Golfer Who Shattered Scottie Scheffler’s Course Record On the Korn Ferry Tour?

Thursday’s round of the Korn Ferry Tour event was something that Frankie Capan III would remember throughout his life. He shot 13-under-58 in round one of the Veritex Bank Championship and broke the course record of World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, which was held at 59 at the Texas Rangers GC in 2020.

Capan’s round was spectacular, as he played six holes with a four-under after he parred the opening hole. After six holes, he parred the seventh and eighth holes, followed by an eagle on the ninth. Then, at the end of nine holes, he dropped seven consecutive birdies from 10th to 16th. He finally ended the round with even par on the 17th and 18th.

Frankie Capan III sits atop the leaderboard and is three shots ahead of Blick. Capan’s score became the second-lowest score of the tour, which Stephan Jaeger once secured at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic. Also, Capan’s feat is his first sub-60 score in a PGA-Tour-sanctioned tournament.

But the Korn Ferry Tour pro’s score was one short of Cristobal Del Solar’s 57 at the Astara Golf Championship, which is the lowest recorded Korn Ferry Tour score. However, surpassing the World No. 1 in any aspect was a huge moment for Capan, and he shared his excitement about the same in an interview.

Frankie Capan Expresses Exhilaration After Breaking Scottie Scheffler’s Record

In the post-round interview, Frankie shared how excelling the two-time major champion was a huge accomplishment for him.

“When someone said it was for 58, I was excited because I know Scottie Scheffler shot 59, so whenever you can beat that guy, especially nowadays, I mean, you’ve got to take advantage.”

Capan also reflected on his feelings about scoring a far under-par score and how these instances are seldom in professional golf.

“Very seldom are you there to where when you’re that far under par. I shot 59 before, so I thought, you know, may as well break that.”

He also talked about how his efforts in the last few weeks had indeed been fruitful.

“I’ve been putting a lot of work in the last few weeks and really the last few months just trying to dial a few things in. I think it all kind of came together, which was nice today.”

Apart from this event, Frankie had nine other Korn Ferry Tour starts this year. Out of which, his performance mostly stood out at the Club Car Championship, where he finished at T9, and the LECOM Suncoast Classic, where he landed at T8 on the leaderboard. If one takes a closer look at his overall performance so far this year, then Frankie kept improving with time after he missed three cuts in his first six starts. He had three consecutive top-ten finishes on the tour, and there are more achievements to come if the player keeps his form intact.